Movie premieres on Netflix from March 7 to 13

Today we will give you the list of films that are about to arrive on the famous Netflix platform during this second week of March that goes from 7 to 13, so keep reading so you don’t miss anything.
It is worth mentioning that ‘The Adam Project’, with Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, is the most outstanding title that reaches the platform this week.
The second week of March has been the one indicated by the Netflix platform to premiere one of its great film productions for this 2022.
This is The Adam Project, the science fiction film that was directed by the filmmaker Shawn Levy.
In addition to its surprising plot, a man who has to travel to the past to ask his teenage self for help, the film has as its attraction its spectacular cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.
Along with this premiere, the ‘streaming’ service also adds other titles to its catalogue, among which the originals The desire in me and A shadow in my eye stand out.
So without further ado, here are the movies that premiere on Netflix from March 7 to 13.
the adam project
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, and with Shawn Levy behind the scenes, the film introduces us to Adam, a time traveler who lives in the year 2050.
In one of those temporary trips he has lost track of the woman of his life, Laura; and as if that were not enough, his ship loses control and takes him to the past, to the year 2022.
There, he will meet his 12-year-old self, who becomes instrumental in going back to his time and finding Laura.
Premiere: March 11
The desire in me
The story follows Kalina Jędrusik, a dancer who is going through her best professional moment. }
Everything goes wrong when a powerful businessman, with whom she refused to go out, threatens to ruin her career.
Premiere: March 8
a shadow in my eye
Based on real events, the film is set in World War II and takes us to Copenhagen.
There, the lives of several individuals change drastically after the explosion of a bomb in a school in broad daylight, with dozens of children inside.
Premiere: March 9
OTHER PREMIERE FILMS
the unseen gaze
Premiere: March 11
Doctor Petiot
Premiere: March 12
silver giants
Premiere: March 12
Persecution
Premiere: March 12
Max & Jeremy
Premiere: March 12