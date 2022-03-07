Movie premieres on Netflix from March 7 to 13

Netflix and its movie premieres from March 7 to 13

Today we will give you the list of films that are about to arrive on the famous Netflix platform during this second week of March that goes from 7 to 13, so keep reading so you don’t miss anything.

It is worth mentioning that ‘The Adam Project’, with Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, is the most outstanding title that reaches the platform this week.

The second week of March has been the one indicated by the Netflix platform to premiere one of its great film productions for this 2022.

It may interest you: Netflix and its premieres for this weekend

This is The Adam Project, the science fiction film that was directed by the filmmaker Shawn Levy.

In addition to its surprising plot, a man who has to travel to the past to ask his teenage self for help, the film has as its attraction its spectacular cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Along with this premiere, the ‘streaming’ service also adds other titles to its catalogue, among which the originals The desire in me and A shadow in my eye stand out.









So without further ado, here are the movies that premiere on Netflix from March 7 to 13.