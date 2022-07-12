Movie premieres | The prequel to “The Minions” and a comedy with Malena Alterio come to the cinema

the prequel to ‘The minions’a comedy about dating apps starring Malena Altherio or the new film Mia Hansen-Løve inspired by Ingmar Bergman head the premieres of this week’s movie billboard.

‘Minions: the origin of Gru’, the fifth saga

This prequel to the famous animated saga Discover the story of how Gruthe world’s greatest supervillain, met his iconic Minions and took on an unstoppable criminal force.

the comedian Florentino Fernandez (gru), the singer Monica Naranjo (Donna Disco) and the influential Pablo G. Show lend their voices to the characters in this Illumination Entertainment film that sees Gru as a 12 year old boy that the 70’s try to conquer the world from the basement of your house.

‘Mom, don’t mess around’, a comedy about dating apps

A Malena Altherio untied and free is the protagonist of this comedy written and directed by the Argentine Daniela Fejermannabout the adventures and entanglements that are lived in the world of dating apps from “a certain age”.

the actress of ‘There is no one living here’ Y ‘Ladies of (h)AMPA’ plays Clara, a mother of two teenagers and a woman open to new experiences who decides to create a profile on TILINK, the trendy dating app.

Mia Hansen-Løve travels to ‘Bergman’s Island’

the french director Mia Hansen-Løve reflect on the impact of personal experiences in the process of artistic creation while signing a tribute to Ingmar Bergmann and his mythical home in this film starring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth Y Mia Wasikowska.

A couple of filmmakers, Chris and Tony, settle for the summer on the mythical Swedish island of Färo, where Bergman lived and filmed his most famous works, in search of inspiration for his next films.

‘My dearest children’, a French family comedy

Chantal Y Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children left the nest they have begun to space out their visits and forget about them. When they announce they won’t be home for Christmas, the parents come up with a crazy plan to win them back: they’ll pretend they’ve won the lottery and are multi-millionaires.

Alexandra Leclere directs this family comedy starring the winners of the César award (the French Goyas) Josiane Balasco Y didier bourdon.

‘Sinjar’, women in the face of war and violence

The third feature film directed by Anna Maria Bofarull puts the focus on three women who suffer in different ways the consequences of violence and war and shows how far they are willing to go to get their relatives back.

shot between Catalonia and the Iraqi Kurdistanthe protagonists are the actresses Nora Navas, Halima Ilter Y Eman Eidoa real victim of Islamic Statekidnapped and sold at the age of 9, who has been put in front of a camera for the first time for this project.

‘My best friend’, a Turkish drama about friendship

East heartbreaking drama about pure friendshipfrom Turkish Ferit Karahantakes place in the mountains of Anatolia.

Yusuf and Memo are students at a boarding school for Kurdish children and adolescents. When Memo falls mysteriously ill, Yusuf must battle numerous obstacles in an attempt to help his friend.

‘Singing on the rooftops’, the story of Gilda Love

The documentary ‘Singing on the rooftops’, by Enric Ribesis the biography of a survivor named Gilda Love and also a portrait of Raval neighborhood and a story about homosexuality in the third age.

Ribes (Barcelona, ​​1989) already made a short film three years ago about the life of this famous drag queen from the rogue Barcelona of the 70s and 80s.

Clara Martínez-Lázaro fantasizes about love in ‘Special Pajamas’

The director and screenwriter from Madrid Clara Martinez-Lazaro -daughter of Emilio Martínez-Lázaro- combines her love for romantic comedy and astrophysics in this film that explores the dreams and fantasies of a couple that carries a certain weariness for years of living together.

Mariona Terresknown for the series ‘Paquita Salas’, and David Coupleactor and comedian who is very popular on social media, play the lead couple in a film that questions the clichés about the representation of the couple and their roles.

‘A tooth of the dog’, an adrenaline thriller

The producer of Rodrigo SorogoyenCaballo Films, sponsors the first feature film from Alicante Jose Luis Estanthat It takes place in the most popular and vulnerable drug retail environments.

The film starts when Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, finds out that his colleagues have beaten up the drug lords they work for. It is the trigger for a spiral of fateful situations that will force him to fight, against the clock, for his survival and that of his family.