Entertainment

Movie premieres: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Swallow: Perfection swallows you”

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read


Among the film premieres is the film Swallow: Perfection swallows youunder the direction of Carlo Mirabella-Davis.

Swallow: Perfection swallows you. SPECIAL/MACHETE CINEMA.

Starring Haley Bennett, the story of this psychological drama is about Huntera young housewife with a perfect marriage, who begins to ingest dangerous objects. Therefore, his family will try to prevent his impulses, but what is the secret behind his obsession?

Swallow: Perfection swallows you. SPECIAL/MACHETE CINEMA.

Hunter she realizes that she is pregnant, however, she does not know the reason why she is attracted to consuming objects that are dangerous to her health. Soon, she will discover the reason that pushes her to want to hurt herself.

Undoubtedly, a great option for moviegoers and see it in the movie theater of your choice.

Swallow: Perfection swallows you

(swallow)

By Carlo Mirabella-Davis.

With Haley Bennett, Elizabeth Marvel, Austin Stowell, David Rasche.

United States, 2022.

XM

Topics

  • Film premieres
  • Swallow: Perfection swallows you
  • Carlo Mirabella-Davis
  • Haley Bennett
  • Cinema
  • Billboard
  • swallow
  • Swallow: Perfection
  • Two plus two
  • Carlo Mirabella-Davis
  • Haley Bennett
  • Hunter
  • elizabeth marvel

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Léna Situations in a risky little dress, big evening with Gigi Hadid and Carla Bruni

2 mins ago

‘The Nobel Prize for Literature’ (2nd part) – Letters in time | Night – in RPP News

11 mins ago

Emma Watson abused by an actor on the set of Harry Potter

13 mins ago

Ewan McGregor confirms what we suspected about his tense divorce

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button