Movie premieres: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Swallow: Perfection swallows you”

Among the film premieres is the film Swallow: Perfection swallows youunder the direction of Carlo Mirabella-Davis.

Starring Haley Bennett, the story of this psychological drama is about Huntera young housewife with a perfect marriage, who begins to ingest dangerous objects. Therefore, his family will try to prevent his impulses, but what is the secret behind his obsession?

Swallow: Perfection swallows you. SPECIAL/MACHETE CINEMA.

Hunter she realizes that she is pregnant, however, she does not know the reason why she is attracted to consuming objects that are dangerous to her health. Soon, she will discover the reason that pushes her to want to hurt herself.

Undoubtedly, a great option for moviegoers and see it in the movie theater of your choice.

Swallow: Perfection swallows you

(swallow)

By Carlo Mirabella-Davis.

With Haley Bennett, Elizabeth Marvel, Austin Stowell, David Rasche.

United States, 2022.

