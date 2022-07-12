Movie review – THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Last survivor of the disciples of the god Rapu, Gorr wanders in the desert with his daughter, in rags and half dehydrated. Despite his prayers, she dies, and as he lies next to the sandy tomb he has built for her, he hears a voice calling out to him. Drawn to an oasis, he finds himself face to face with his God, who does not care about his fate and that of his daughter, boasting only of having struck down an enemy and preserved his empire. Denying his God in an excess of rage, the sword of the enemy then chooses him, so that he cuts his throat. But his desire for revenge is by no means satisfied and he swears that “All the gods will die”. Some time later, Thor finds himself helping the Guardians of the Galaxy against Gorr’s troops…

Entrusting again to Tai Waititi (“jojo rabbit“) the staging of the fourth part of the adventures of the son of the God Odin, Thor, after the turn already taken with “Thor: Ragnarok” which he had already achieved, we hoped that the comedy would be there again. And it is indeed the case. In a difficult exercise between the action expected of a Marvel blockbuster and the dose of derision imposed by a character who has become both synonymous with sentimentality and extreme powers that annoy even his acolytes, the director pulls it off rather well, positioning his story in the realm of the legendary tale, this from the very first digressions .

It is after the introduction, explained here in synopsis, that the time comes to replace the past of the character, in the form of these timeless and mystical stories that people could transmit from generation to generation. The summary is amusing, playing second degree, slightly ridiculing the posture adopted by the character, like a sage in search of serenity but ready to intervene at any time if he is needed. A passage accompanied by a song by Enya very appropriately, which precedes an example of intervention on her part in the form of a piece of bravery where the me-you-seen competes with the real exploit (the way of stopping two ships about to crush it inevitably makes you smile…).

This is how the whole film is built around the notion of legend. By alternating narrated moments, returning for example to Thor’s lost love (with Abba’s song in the background: “Our last summer”), passages where it is a child prisoner or even the villain himself who tell a story, or by showing a ridiculous play where Matt Damon, Sam Neil, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy reenact the fate of Thor and his brother Loki, to the joy of the digression is added a gradual impregnation of the spectator by the impossible.

If the role of children in the last part is not the most successful ingredient, we will still retain from this opus some dantesque action scenes, breathtaking sets (in computer graphics), and a good dose of ‘a humor that often imposes itself for the better, with for example the recurring role of the giant screaming goats received as a gift for a battle won (we laugh about it just thinking about it), the various digressions around the name of Jane ( the character interpreted again by Natalie Portman) and especially the behavior of Thor with his ax (the “storm destroyer”), which he treats sometimes as a domestic animal, sometimes as a potentially jealous new mistress. In short ? In “Thor 4“There’s action galore, concrete humor, and a few sentimentalities at the end. What a good evening to spend, and for only the most sensitive… to shed a very small tear.

Olivier BachelardSend a message to the editor