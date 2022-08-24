Movie sequels that were a disaster
By now, I think it’s clear to all of us that Hollywood loves to make money. It’s pretty much his only goal. Therefore, when they make decisions based solely on benefits (and not on creativity or what the public Really wants), I’m not surprised, but in truth it always puzzles me, such as canceling batgirl or continue to allow Woody Allen to make movies after numerous accusations have come to light. Just because?
And when it comes to the sequels, it’s no different. Hollywood can end a movie with an open ending, announce that it will become a franchise, and then scrap the whole thing when something new and more interesting comes along.
Or, they release a really good, well-made movie that does exceptionally well at the box office, and then they strip away the aspects that made it good and squeeze what’s left into a sequel just to make money.
We’ve missed out on a ton of fun sequels and instead endured some pretty tough ones to watch. So here are seven sequels Hollywood promised us that we’re still waiting for, and five sequels that were completely unnecessary:
1.
STILL WAITING: Austin Powers 4
two.
UNNECESSARY: Mean Girls 2
3.
STILL WAITING: The Mummy 4
Four.
UNNECESSARY: Zoolander No.2
5.
STILL WAITING: Something Borrowed
7.
STILL WAITING: Kill Bill: Vol. 3
8.
UNNECESSARY: American Psycho II: All American Girl
9.
STILL WAITING: NationalTreasure 3
10.
UNNECESSARY: Son of the Mask
eleven.
STILL WAITING: Encino Man 2
12.
STILL WAITING: Untitled sequel to Telephone
Are there sequels you’re still waiting for? Tell us in the comments!
This post was translated from English.