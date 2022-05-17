Movie theater. Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Ladj Ly… Who are the members of the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival?

Vincent Lindon, president, actor (France)

There had not been a French presidency of the Cannes Film Festival jury since 2009. Isabelle Huppert was the last representative of French cinema in this role, previously held by Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th anniversary, Gérard Depardieu in 1992 for the 45th Festival or even Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th edition. Vincent Lindon is a regular at the Festival. He was the headliner of the Palme d’Or in 2021, Titanium by Julia Ducournau.

“It is a great honor and a source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events that we are going through in the world, with the splendid and heavy task of presiding over the jury of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. “said the actor. “With my jury, we will do our best to take care of the films of the future, which all carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with the mission of moving the greatest number of women and men in speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow”.

Rebecca Hall, actress, producer, screenwriter, director (UK)

The 40-year-old Anglo-American actress has toured with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and Woody Allen for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. She made her directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021.

Deepika Padukone, actress (India)

The Indian actress is a huge star in her country. She starred in the blockbuster xXx Reactivated alongside Vin Diesel. She also created the “Live Love Laugh Foundation”, aimed at raising awareness of mental illness.

Noomi Rapace, actress (Sweden)

The punk star of Millennium, adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s bestsellers, it was her. She also played in big productions, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows by Guy Ritchie, Prometheus by Ridley Scott, or Passion by Brian de Palma.

Jasmine Trinca, actress, director (Italy)

The Italian knows the Cannes Film Festival well, where in 2017 she received the prize for female interpretation in the Un Certain regard section (the antechamber of the competition) for her role in Fortunate by Sergio Castellito. She started under the direction of Nanni Moretti in The Son’s RoomPalme d’or 2001. The actress has just completed her first feature film, Marcel! which will be screened at a special screening.

Asghar Farhadi, director, producer, screenwriter (Iran)

Iranian director, producer and screenwriter, Asghar Farhadi was one of the winners of the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, Grand Prize for his film A hero. With A separation, chronicle of a divorce, it was awarded the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film – a first for an Iranian filmmaker -, the César for Best Foreign Language Film and the Golden Bear at the Festival de Berlin. Four of his films were in Cannes competition. The pastin 2013, won a Best Actress Award for French actress Bérénice Bejo.

Ladj Ly, director, screenwriter, actor, producer (France)

Cannes has highlighted the French director, screenwriter, actor and producer, Ladj Ly, 44, awarded in 2019 by the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his feature film Wretched, nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. He is the founder of the Kourtrajmé film school, located in Montfermeil, Marseille, Dakar and Madrid.

Jeff Nichols, director, screenwriter (USA)

American director and screenwriter Jeff Nichols was revealed in 2007 at the Berlin Film Festival with Shotgun Stories. In 2011, Jeff Nichols came to Cannes and won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize with Take Shelter, psychological thriller. He was in Cannes competition in 2012 with mud. In 2016, back in competition at Cannes, Jeff Nichols presented lovingthe story of a biracial couple, awarded the Golden Globe for best actor awarded to Joel Edgerton.

Joachim Trier, director, screenwriter (Norway)

Norwegian director and screenwriter, Joachim Trier, caused a sensation on the Croisette in 2011 with Oslo, August 31, presented at Cannes, in the Un Certain Regard selection. In 2021, with Julie in 12 chaptershe allowed his compatriot, actress Renate Reinsve, to receive the Best Actress Award.