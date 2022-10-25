Blanca Suárez praises the “super job” of Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ and affirms, in relation to Hollywood, that “each person has their path”

MADRID, Oct. 25 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Alex de la Iglesia has defended the audiovisual platforms because they are “an unquestionable advantage” and they give professionals the opportunity to make a product they hadn’t dreamed ofat the same time that he has stated that “movie theaters must reinvent themselves” and that would happen by “offering different content to televisions and platforms”.

“Platforms give us a product that we had not dreamed of. Right now amazing things are seen, from large productions to small series and it provides the opportunity to be successful. Right now, you can make a series and have it be seen in 150 countries and that is a dream”, he said in an interview with Europa Press on the occasion of the premiere this Friday, October 28, of his film ‘The fourth passenger’a romantic comedy and ‘road movie’ starring Blanca Suárez, Alberto San Juan, Ernesto Alterio and Rubén Cortada.

Spanish cinema, in the opinion of the film director, is at its “best moment” because there is a lot to choose from and such a varied offer “describes a very powerful horizon”. “I highly value the present but now there is a very large and powerful offer in the sector. I think we are all very different and that describes a very powerful horizon of talent and content,” she admitted.

Regarding his new film, De la Iglesia explains that it arises from the need to do comedy, since laughter is “therapeutic”, although the film also serves as a metaphor for the traffic jam that society suffers today. “We’ve been in a situation for a few years where we didn’t know where to go and I think that was a good reason to do ‘The Fourth Passenger'”has reflected.

One of the favorite moments for the director has been the design of the character played by Ernesto Alterio, whom he has praised because “has amplified the material into a gemstone“, whose character is in charge of surprising with his most bizarre comments and attitudes.

In this regard, the actor, in statements to Europa Press, has confessed that he is one of his most original characters he has performed. “I have based myself on a very specific reference, I have studied it in detail but I cannot reveal my source“, he joked.

In the case of Alberto San Juan, it is the first time he has worked with Álex de la Iglesia. “The phone rang and he told me he wanted me to be in one of his movies and I said yes and later I read the script. i knew i wanted to do it“, has explained.

BLANCA SUAREZ AND HOLLYWOOD

For its part, Blanca Suárez has praised the “super job” in ‘Blonde’ by her partner Ana de Armas, with whom she shared a cast in the series ‘El Internado’. In Suárez’s opinion, Marilyn Monroe is a “complicated” character.

“I was very surprised at the super job he has done. I find it very difficult to do such a great job in such a difficult film“, Has revealed.

Asked about a possible desire to make the leap to Hollywood, she commented that “each person has their path” and that “there are things that are beyond the reach” of oneself.

“There are times that in this profession, no matter how much you try to work in one direction, you have to stick to what you have to do or what is offered to you“, has sentenced.