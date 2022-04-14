Movie theaters propose entertaining proposals for Holy Week

Going to the movies can be an attractive proposal to entertain yourself during these holidays. In addition to the films that are already on the billboard, such as the sequel to the Sonic animation, two more are added on the date, a drama starring Peter Dinklage and the long-awaited premiere of the third film of the trilogy derived from the Harry Potter franchise. .

Dumbledore’s Secrets is the title of the adventure in which the famous Hogwarts wizard, learning of the intentions of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who intends to take over the magical world, enlists the magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team and face a dangerous mission, in which they will meet old and new creatures, in addition to the ever-growing legion of followers of the antagonist.

The film has the direction of David Yates, who officiated the same role in the other two previous films in the saga and with a script by the author of the books, JK Rowling. With 142 minutes in length, the film features a cast made up of Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Mads Mikkelsen, Dan Fogler, Cara Mahoney, Callum Turner, Maria Fernanda Candido, Jessica Williams, among others.

The other proposal that opens on the date is the musical Cyrano, an adaptation of the play that recounts a love triangle lived by the French writer Hector Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac.

In the film, emotion, music, romance and beauty come together to tell the story of a man at the forefront of his time, who stands out either for the ferocity of his words or for his talent in dueling swords. Despite this, he himself is convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his devoted friend Roxanne, who for his part falls madly in love with a third party, Christian.

The 123-minute film, directed by Joe Wright, known for films like Pride and Prejudice and Darkest Hour, stars Peter Dinklage, and stars Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

They continue. Other tapes also continue with functions, such as the sequel to the Sonic animation. In this new adventure, Sonic intends to prove that he can be a great hero and the opportunity arises with the return of the villain Robotnik, who returns accompanied by his new accomplice Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his friend Tails and embarks on a journey that will take them across the world to find the stone and keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

With 122 minutes in length, the animated film is directed by Jeff Flower and has in its cast Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Idris Elba, Shemar Moore, among others.

Likewise, the functions of Morbius, the tape of the character of the Marvel universe, continue. In the film, Doctor Michael Morbius, a biochemist, suffers from a strange blood disease. Searching for a cure, he ends up becoming infected with a form of vampirism, leaving him more alive than ever, with gifts such as strength and speed, as well as an irresistible need to consume blood.

At 104 minutes long, the film directed by Daniel Espinosa stars Jared Leto and includes names like Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Michael Keaton, among others.

Another film that continues with functions is the new adaptation of the DC Comics hero, The Batman. The tape recounts his first years as a vigilante in Gotham and the conflicts that arise in his path with the appearance of the Riddler. Directed by Matt Reeves, the 176-minute long film stars Robert Pattinson, with a cast made up of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, among others.

