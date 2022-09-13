Movie with Angelina Jolie on Netfix won’t let you blink while your heart comes out of your mouth

The very particular moments of pain, anguish and loneliness of each man on the face of the Earth make him more master of himself, more aware of his soul and the invincible force that exists in it. Impediments are a constant, but facing them is not for everyone. Man’s journey on Earth is full of surprises, unexpected events that overtake him, bringing with them sometimes pleasure, sometimes unfortunate situations, and even knowing all this, we never stop waiting for the unexpected in life, looking forward, of course, to , let them be sweet to us. We all find ourselves in spider groves from time to time—some more than others. Despite living in an extremely violent society, in an increasingly individualistic world in which values ​​that were once fundamental in order to strive for good coexistence remain completely distorted and overcome, we face all sorts of problems. The feeling of failure is, without a doubt, one of the most deadly poisons for the vain soul of man. Living together in society makes the many differences that distance us even more profound, segregating creatures into two large groups, winners and losers, which, of course, communicate with each other from time to time. Failure is just a crooked way of admitting new possibilities.

Reflecting life itself, cinema also has its failures, and these are precisely the characters that most arouse the spectator’s interest. Kazakh Timur Bekmambetov records the exploits of a man deceived by fate in “The Wanted” (2008), an unusual story with a well-deserved nonsense turn that saves its charismatic protagonist from irrelevance and dishonor. Based on the comic book by Mark Millar and JG Jones, the screenplay by Chris Morgan, Derek Haas and Michael Brandt follows the unstimulating daily life of Wesley Gibson, the accounting manager played by James McAvoy. With each day more frustrated, Gibson is the portrait of a man systemically unhappy. His dissatisfaction with everything that concerns his life, starting with the exhausting and almost mechanical work that has given him chronic anxiety, only assuaged with massive doses of a powerful anxiolytic, is nothing more than his aversion to Janice, the fat boss and shrew played by Lorna Scott, reproduction of worn-out stereotypes, but which Bekmambetov makes tolerable and even quite amusing thanks to the counter-plongee framing and slow motion. What gradually becomes clear is that Gibson’s essential pain refers to a tragedy that took place many years ago, but which he is not able to forget.

Fortunes begin to turn for McAvoy’s character when Fox, a woman as beautiful as she is mysterious, surprises him in a bar and doesn’t rest until he agrees to accompany her to the Brotherhood’s headquarters, a secret congregation that brings together murderers with superhuman powers. humans specialized in killing thugs. Fox, of an Angelina Jolie yet to repeat the unparalleled performance seen in James Mangold’s “Girl, Interrupted” (1999 – the film for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 -), introduces him to Sloan, the dean of the group lived by Morgan Freeman. At this point, the director begins to increase the fantastic side of his film with the progressive use of special effects commanded by Michael Ahasay, which spread across the screen without much method (they must be in at least 90% of the 109 minutes of projection). . Freeman’s character, a kind of magician, cooped up in a huge library and pathologically reclusive, would already personify the hyperphysical character that Bekmambetov wants to imprint on his work, the exaggerated mention of the loom installed in his office being something farcical, a metaphor for the life of each individual. person being woven by Nona, one of the divine entities of Greek mythology who, together with her sisters, Tenth and Morta, leads the lives of men.

“Wanted” is a good story, but it loses its rhythm a little from the second to the third act, precisely because of these pseudo-sophisticated insertions, loose in the plot. McAvoy and Jolie, in that order, manage to keep the movie hot and up there, until the expected denouement.

Movie: The wanted

Direction: Timur Bekmambetov

Year: 2008

Genres: Thriller/Crime/Action

Note: 8/10