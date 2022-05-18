Movie with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson

The Dark Daughter (The Lost Daughter) is one of those uncomfortable movies that puts the focus on the dark aspects of life. In this case, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film accentuates that discomfort by exposing the shadows inherent in something as seemingly luminous as motherhood. Here we leave you with our review.

Synopsis

During a solo vacation on a Greek island, Gives (Olivia Coleman) observes a mother on the beach (dakota johnson) with his daughter, who are part of an extensive and disturbing family. Her initial curiosity towards them will become obsessive and will lead her inexorably to rescue unspeakable and ominous episodes from her past.

The Dark Daughter movie review

A journey is always a directional movement, a transit that from a starting point initiates mutation. In the case of Gives (Olivia Coleman), this is a displacement in the physical and in the symbolic, since the trip, which was intended for leisure and pleasure, ends up becoming an ordeal towards the darkest corners of his past. In this process, the interactions with the people who cross her path become rarefied and filled with tension, whether sexual or emotional, clouded by the secrets and desires that underlie the educated and distant appearance of the protagonist.

Maggie Gyllenhaalto the address of the The Dark Daughter movie, skillfully evokes and discharges that tension through the metaphor of the fruit, which behind its appearance of fullness and perfection hides a rotten back.

the lost toy

A banal event serves as an excuse to bring the characters closer and create a link between them, although this soon becomes perverse and threatening, crossed by the contradiction between what is wanted to be shown and what is really shown. In a world where enjoyment is an imperative, the characters keep their own suffering at bay under the guise of a smiling and cordial normalcy. But, inevitably, the evidence of his failure slips through the cracks of that monolithic appearance of happiness, exposing a vulnerability that is uncomfortable to show. In the the dark daughter movie, Gyllenhaal It goes through all this tension through closed shots and a leisurely rhythm, which stops at the gestures, the looks, the nuances of emotionality to create a disturbing and suspenseful atmosphere.

Lights and shadows of motherhood

Because when one faces motherhood, at a time when everything has to be bright and transparent, no one warns you that children inevitably bring dark moments. The traditional image of the selfless mother dedicated to her children contrasts with a society that exhorts us to desire, to enjoy, to exercise that paradoxical job of being “free”. So much Gives What Little girl they come face to face with the clash between their prevailing desire and the role of mother, and in this internal debate they cannot avoid leaving broken toys behind them and feeling the threat of the inquisitive gaze of others on their backs.

Final opinion of the movie The Dark Daughter

the dark daughter (The lost daughter) it is an uncomfortable and moving film at the same time; uncomfortable because it puts the unthinkable of the shadows of motherhood under the spotlight; moving, because it places the viewer before multiple mirrors that always end up reflecting the same thing: the contradiction between biology and culture that makes us profoundly human. Gyllenhaal he takes these contradictions to almost unbearable extremes, but he does so by appealing to a juggling balance between tension and calm; at a leisurely tempo and full of emotional subtleties, masterfully expressed by its protagonists, Olivia Coleman Y dakota johnson.

What is really difficult in the cinema is not to fall into the pornography of the shadows, into the easy speech of a morality emptied of meaning. The difficult thing is to show those shadows in their painful human dimension, as an inescapable part of Eros.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: The Lost Daughter

Gender: Psychological Thriller, Drama, Maternity

Official Site: The Dark Daughter

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date in Spain: February 18, 2022 in theaters

Producer: Palm Drive Productions, CJ Entertainment

Distributor: Vertigo Films

Duration: 121 minutes

Year: 2022

Age Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Direction: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Film script: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Novel: Elena Ferrante

Music: Dickon Hinchliffe

Photography: Helene Louvart

Distribution: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher

Sign

Trailer