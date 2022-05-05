Moviegoers enjoyed The Lost City avant premier

The Lost City is already in cinemas in Bolivia and its 112 minutes fully fulfill its mission, entertain moviegoers with fun scenes full of action and adventure; Sandra Bullock has done it again.

His avant premiere was also entertaining, the stage set up on Las Brisas boulevard, was attended by Arcelio Tórrez and his character ´Casilda´, in the same way a Bajaj Qute was exhibited, the small vehicle is part of one of the scenes funniest action scenes from the movie.

After the preview, where the guests and the media enjoyed the occurrences of ‘Casilda’, the attendees entered to enjoy the feature film at Multicine.

“When Oscar winner Sandra Bullock decided to produce The Lost City, she had very high goals,” says Sandra Cortez, Marketing Manager at Andes Films, the film’s distributor in the country, adding that the team led by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, achieved a spectacular and entertaining film for the whole family, which also offers the viewer the experience that we all missed in a film that has not been seen in the cinema for a long time.

The film, also starring the renowned Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Núñez and Brad Pitt, tells the story of the brilliant but unlikable writer, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who has spent her career writing about exotic locations in his popular romance-adventure novels whose covers grace Alan (Channing Tatum), a handsome model who dedicates his life to embodying the heroic character called “Dash.” While on tour with Alan to promote her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she will lead him to the treasure of the ancient lost city she describes in her latest story. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of novels, Alan sets out to rescue him. Set on an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

1. VANESSA SORIA, KATYA FUERTES, CLAUDIA ARAÚZ AND VIVIANA ARCE. 2. ALEJANDRO STOJANOVIC AND ROSARIO JORDAN. 3. ARCELIO TORREZ ´CASILDA´, GINO ZETA AND WENDY CALLAÚ. 4. CORINA ESTREMADOIRO, ANITA ARDAYA, MARÍA JOSÉ GUTIÉRREZ, DUBBY AND JOSÉ CARLOS ESTREMADOIRO. 6. PEDRO RAMÍREZ AND GUSTAVO VACA PEREIRA. 10. A SCENE FROM THE MOVIE.