Movieplayer Awards 2022: here are the nominations, let’s vote together the films and TV series of the year

From today we officially kick off the Movieplayer Awards 2022, our award dedicated to movie and at TV series that have captivated and passionate us in 2021! Also on this occasion the editors of Movieplayer.it have selected for you a series of nomination but you will decide this year’s winners!

We remind you that it is not mandatory to express your preference for all categories, you can only vote for some of those listed. The only two categories for which it is mandatory to express one’s preference are those for Best Film and Best TV Series! Voting starts today, January 7, up to and including January 13, and the nominations will be announced on January 14!

Leading the nominations was It was the hand of God, which takes home 7 nominations this year. The film by acclaimed director Paolo Sorrentino stars Filippo Scotti as Fabietto, a young boy in the tumultuous Naples of the eighties, who finds himself amidst unexpected joys and shocking tragedies, which however will show him the way to the future. The power of the dog follows, 6 nominations including those for director Jane Campion and the cast in a state of grace led by Benedict Cumberbatch, and Dune, the rich colossal by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, based on the famous novel by Frank Herbert, also named ‘it with 6 awards including Best Film and Best Technical Contribution. You are also nominated for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which is full in the Actors category, while the enormous box-office success at the end of 2021 stops “only” at five, namely Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also plays in the special Unforgettable Sequence category.

From a television point of view, two of the most popular and talked about series of the year lead the nominations. Five nominations for Squid Game, the Korean show that became a cult in just a few weeks: in the series, several cash-strapped individuals accept a bizarre invitation to compete in games for children. While wealth awaits them, the game could prove fatal beyond all expectations. Five nominations also for Ted Lasso: the series starring Jason Sudeikis tells the story of a small college football manager from Kansas who, despite having no experience in teaching football, will be hired to coach a professional team in England. Following, with 4 nominations each, Succession and The underground railway.

Here are all the nominations for this year:

Best Film

The power of the dog

Nomadland

The Last Duel

A promising woman

Dunes

West Side Story

Spider-Man: No Way Home

It was the hand of God

Don’t look up

No Time To Die

Best Italian film

Freaks Out

Diabolik

It was the hand of God

Three floors

Here I laugh

Still air

The hole

The bad poet

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Marx can wait

Best Indie Film

Titane

Anne’s Choice – L’événement

The worst person in the world

France

The blind man who didn’t want to see Titanic

Another round

Best Animated Film

The Mitchells against the machines

Raya and the last dragon

Luca

Encanto

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice upon a time

The summit of the gods

Best Comedy

A promising woman

Don’t look up

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Shiva Baby

Another round

The French Dispatch

Best Action / Thriller Film

No time to die

Fast & Furious 9

Red Notice

Army of the dead

Boss Level

I am noone

Best superhero movies

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Eternals

Best Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dunes

Godzilla vs Kong

Free Guy – Hero for play

Ghostbusters – Legacy

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

The war of tomorrow

Best Horror Film

At Quiet Place II

The Conjuring – By order of the devil

Malignant

A Classic Horror Story

Last night in Soho

Halloween Kills

Best Movie Streaming

The war of tomorrow

Red Notice

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Shiva Baby

Bo Burhnham: Inside

Being the Ricardos

Best Director

Jane Campion

Paolo Sorrentino

Steven Spielberg

Chloé Zhao

Denis Villeneuve

Best Screenplay

The Last Duel

It was the hand of God

A promising woman

The Father

The French Dispatch

Best Lead Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Filippo Scotti, It was the hand of God_

Andrew Garfield, Tick ​​tick … Boom!

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Rénate Reinsve, The worst person in the world

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, The Last Duel

Kodi Smitt-McPhee, The power of the dog

Toni Servillo, It was the hand of God

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Valerio Mastandrea, Diabolik

Best Supporting Actress

Ruth Negga, Passing

Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Rebecca Ferguson, Dunes

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Best Soundtrack

Johnny Greenwood, The power of the dog

Hans Zimmer, Dunes

Dan Romer, Luca

Pivio and Aldo de Scalzi, Diabolik

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Best Technical Contribution

Dunes

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Godzilla vs Kong

The unforgettable sequence

Flash rewinds time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Spider-Man saves MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home

The final duel, The Last Duel

The arrival of the historic Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Legacy

Family lunch, It was the hand of God

Best TV Series of the Year

Midnight Mass

The underground railway

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4

Ted Lasso – Season 2

Succession – Season 3

The Witcher – Season 2

Squid Game – Season 1

Arcane – Season 1

The Paper House – Season 5

Gomorrah – Season 5

Best New TV Series

Sweet Tooth

Darkness and bones

Foundation

Arcane

Squid Game

Invincible

Best Comedy Series

The White Lotus

Sex Education – Season 3

Emily in Paris – Season 2

Mythic Quest – Season 2

Ted Lasso – Season 2

Only Murders in the Building

Best Sci-fi / Fantasy / Horror Series

Midnight Mass

WandaVision

Darkness and bones

Foundation

Sweet Tooth – Season 1

Raised by Wolves – Season 1

Best Crime Series

Murder in Easttown

Poison

Dexter: New Blood

The chestnut man

The Undoing – The Untold Truths

Your honor

Best Teen Series

Sex Education – Season 3

Elite – Season 4

Locke and Key – Season 2

Gossip Girl

Cobra Kai

Atypical – Season 4

Best Animation Series

Tear off along the edges

Marvel’s What If …

Arcane – League of legends

Love Death & Robots 2

Star Wars Visions

Invincible – Season 1

Best Miniseries

Maid

The underground railway

Midnight Mass

Scenes from a wedding

The Beatles: Get Back

Anna

Best Italian Series / Fiction

Anna

Gomorrah – Season 5

White

At home everyone is fine

Tear off along the edges

Life as a Carlo

I was hoping de died first

56k generation

Alfredino – An Italian story

Zero

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Oscar Isaacs, Scenes from a wedding

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a wedding

Thuso Mbedu, The underground railway

Giulia Dragotto, Anna

Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Nicholas Hoult, The great

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Best Actress for a Comedy TV Series

Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant

Emma Mackey, Sex Education

Elle Fanning, The Great

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Rose Byrne, Physical

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Joel Edgerton, The underground railway

Brian Cox, Succession

Oh Yeung-Su, Squid Game

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Kang Sae-byeok, Squid Game

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision