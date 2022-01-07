News

Movieplayer Awards 2022: here are the nominations, let’s vote together the films and TV series of the year

From today we officially kick off the Movieplayer Awards 2022, our award dedicated to movie and at TV series that have captivated and passionate us in 2021! Also on this occasion the editors of Movieplayer.it have selected for you a series of nomination but you will decide this year’s winners!

We remind you that it is not mandatory to express your preference for all categories, you can only vote for some of those listed. The only two categories for which it is mandatory to express one’s preference are those for Best Film and Best TV Series! Voting starts today, January 7, up to and including January 13, and the nominations will be announced on January 14!

Leading the nominations was It was the hand of God, which takes home 7 nominations this year. The film by acclaimed director Paolo Sorrentino stars Filippo Scotti as Fabietto, a young boy in the tumultuous Naples of the eighties, who finds himself amidst unexpected joys and shocking tragedies, which however will show him the way to the future. The power of the dog follows, 6 nominations including those for director Jane Campion and the cast in a state of grace led by Benedict Cumberbatch, and Dune, the rich colossal by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, based on the famous novel by Frank Herbert, also named ‘it with 6 awards including Best Film and Best Technical Contribution. You are also nominated for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which is full in the Actors category, while the enormous box-office success at the end of 2021 stops “only” at five, namely Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also plays in the special Unforgettable Sequence category.

From a television point of view, two of the most popular and talked about series of the year lead the nominations. Five nominations for Squid Game, the Korean show that became a cult in just a few weeks: in the series, several cash-strapped individuals accept a bizarre invitation to compete in games for children. While wealth awaits them, the game could prove fatal beyond all expectations. Five nominations also for Ted Lasso: the series starring Jason Sudeikis tells the story of a small college football manager from Kansas who, despite having no experience in teaching football, will be hired to coach a professional team in England. Following, with 4 nominations each, Succession and The underground railway.

Here are all the nominations for this year:

Best Film

The power of the dog
Nomadland
The Last Duel
A promising woman
Dunes
West Side Story
Spider-Man: No Way Home
It was the hand of God
Don’t look up
No Time To Die

Best Italian film

Freaks Out
Diabolik
It was the hand of God
Three floors
Here I laugh
Still air
The hole
The bad poet
Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto
Marx can wait

Best Indie Film

Titane
Anne’s Choice – L’événement
The worst person in the world
France
The blind man who didn’t want to see Titanic
Another round

Best Animated Film

The Mitchells against the machines
Raya and the last dragon
Luca
Encanto
Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice upon a time
The summit of the gods

Best Comedy

A promising woman
Don’t look up
Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto
Shiva Baby
Another round
The French Dispatch

Best Action / Thriller Film

No time to die
Fast & Furious 9
Red Notice
Army of the dead
Boss Level
I am noone

Best superhero movies

Black Widow
Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Eternals

Best Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dunes
Godzilla vs Kong
Free Guy – Hero for play
Ghostbusters – Legacy
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
The war of tomorrow

Best Horror Film

At Quiet Place II
The Conjuring – By order of the devil
Malignant
A Classic Horror Story
Last night in Soho
Halloween Kills

Best Movie Streaming

The war of tomorrow
Red Notice
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Shiva Baby
Bo Burhnham: Inside
Being the Ricardos

Best Director

Jane Campion
Paolo Sorrentino
Steven Spielberg
Chloé Zhao
Denis Villeneuve

Best Screenplay

The Last Duel
It was the hand of God
A promising woman
The Father
The French Dispatch

Best Lead Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Filippo Scotti, It was the hand of God_
Andrew Garfield, Tick ​​tick … Boom!
Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
Rénate Reinsve, The worst person in the world
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, The Last Duel
Kodi Smitt-McPhee, The power of the dog
Toni Servillo, It was the hand of God
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Valerio Mastandrea, Diabolik

Best Supporting Actress

Ruth Negga, Passing
Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Rebecca Ferguson, Dunes
Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Best Soundtrack

Johnny Greenwood, The power of the dog
Hans Zimmer, Dunes
Dan Romer, Luca
Pivio and Aldo de Scalzi, Diabolik
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Best Technical Contribution

Dunes
Eternals
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Godzilla vs Kong

The unforgettable sequence

Flash rewinds time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Spider-Man saves MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home
The final duel, The Last Duel
The arrival of the historic Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Legacy
Family lunch, It was the hand of God

Best TV Series of the Year

Midnight Mass
The underground railway
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4
Ted Lasso – Season 2
Succession – Season 3
The Witcher – Season 2
Squid Game – Season 1
Arcane – Season 1
The Paper House – Season 5
Gomorrah – Season 5

Best New TV Series

Sweet Tooth
Darkness and bones
Foundation
Arcane
Squid Game
Invincible

Best Comedy Series

The White Lotus
Sex Education – Season 3
Emily in Paris – Season 2
Mythic Quest – Season 2
Ted Lasso – Season 2
Only Murders in the Building

Best Sci-fi / Fantasy / Horror Series

Midnight Mass
WandaVision
Darkness and bones
Foundation
Sweet Tooth – Season 1
Raised by Wolves – Season 1

Best Crime Series

Murder in Easttown
Poison
Dexter: New Blood
The chestnut man
The Undoing – The Untold Truths
Your honor

Best Teen Series

Sex Education – Season 3
Elite – Season 4
Locke and Key – Season 2
Gossip Girl
Cobra Kai
Atypical – Season 4

Best Animation Series

Tear off along the edges
Marvel’s What If …
Arcane – League of legends
Love Death & Robots 2
Star Wars Visions
Invincible – Season 1

Best Miniseries

Maid
The underground railway
Midnight Mass
Scenes from a wedding
The Beatles: Get Back
Anna

Best Italian Series / Fiction

Anna
Gomorrah – Season 5
White
At home everyone is fine
Tear off along the edges
Life as a Carlo
I was hoping de died first
56k generation
Alfredino – An Italian story
Zero

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Oscar Isaacs, Scenes from a wedding
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a wedding
Thuso Mbedu, The underground railway
Giulia Dragotto, Anna
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Nicholas Hoult, The great
Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Best Actress for a Comedy TV Series

Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
Emma Mackey, Sex Education
Elle Fanning, The Great
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Rose Byrne, Physical

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Joel Edgerton, The underground railway
Brian Cox, Succession
Oh Yeung-Su, Squid Game
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Kang Sae-byeok, Squid Game
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision


