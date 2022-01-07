Movieplayer Awards 2022: here are the nominations, let’s vote together the films and TV series of the year
From today we officially kick off the Movieplayer Awards 2022, our award dedicated to movie and at TV series that have captivated and passionate us in 2021! Also on this occasion the editors of Movieplayer.it have selected for you a series of nomination but you will decide this year’s winners!
We remind you that it is not mandatory to express your preference for all categories, you can only vote for some of those listed. The only two categories for which it is mandatory to express one’s preference are those for Best Film and Best TV Series! Voting starts today, January 7, up to and including January 13, and the nominations will be announced on January 14!
Leading the nominations was It was the hand of God, which takes home 7 nominations this year. The film by acclaimed director Paolo Sorrentino stars Filippo Scotti as Fabietto, a young boy in the tumultuous Naples of the eighties, who finds himself amidst unexpected joys and shocking tragedies, which however will show him the way to the future. The power of the dog follows, 6 nominations including those for director Jane Campion and the cast in a state of grace led by Benedict Cumberbatch, and Dune, the rich colossal by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, based on the famous novel by Frank Herbert, also named ‘it with 6 awards including Best Film and Best Technical Contribution. You are also nominated for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which is full in the Actors category, while the enormous box-office success at the end of 2021 stops “only” at five, namely Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also plays in the special Unforgettable Sequence category.
From a television point of view, two of the most popular and talked about series of the year lead the nominations. Five nominations for Squid Game, the Korean show that became a cult in just a few weeks: in the series, several cash-strapped individuals accept a bizarre invitation to compete in games for children. While wealth awaits them, the game could prove fatal beyond all expectations. Five nominations also for Ted Lasso: the series starring Jason Sudeikis tells the story of a small college football manager from Kansas who, despite having no experience in teaching football, will be hired to coach a professional team in England. Following, with 4 nominations each, Succession and The underground railway.
Here are all the nominations for this year:
Best Film
The power of the dog
Nomadland
The Last Duel
A promising woman
Dunes
West Side Story
Spider-Man: No Way Home
It was the hand of God
Don’t look up
No Time To Die
Best Italian film
Freaks Out
Diabolik
It was the hand of God
Three floors
Here I laugh
Still air
The hole
The bad poet
Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto
Marx can wait
Best Indie Film
Titane
Anne’s Choice – L’événement
The worst person in the world
France
The blind man who didn’t want to see Titanic
Another round
Best Animated Film
The Mitchells against the machines
Raya and the last dragon
Luca
Encanto
Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice upon a time
The summit of the gods
Best Comedy
A promising woman
Don’t look up
Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto
Shiva Baby
Another round
The French Dispatch
Best Action / Thriller Film
No time to die
Fast & Furious 9
Red Notice
Army of the dead
Boss Level
I am noone
Best superhero movies
Black Widow
Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Eternals
Best Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dunes
Godzilla vs Kong
Free Guy – Hero for play
Ghostbusters – Legacy
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
The war of tomorrow
Best Horror Film
At Quiet Place II
The Conjuring – By order of the devil
Malignant
A Classic Horror Story
Last night in Soho
Halloween Kills
Best Movie Streaming
The war of tomorrow
Red Notice
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Shiva Baby
Bo Burhnham: Inside
Being the Ricardos
Best Director
Jane Campion
Paolo Sorrentino
Steven Spielberg
Chloé Zhao
Denis Villeneuve
Best Screenplay
The Last Duel
It was the hand of God
A promising woman
The Father
The French Dispatch
Best Lead Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Filippo Scotti, It was the hand of God_
Andrew Garfield, Tick tick … Boom!
Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
Rénate Reinsve, The worst person in the world
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Adam Driver, The Last Duel
Kodi Smitt-McPhee, The power of the dog
Toni Servillo, It was the hand of God
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Valerio Mastandrea, Diabolik
Best Supporting Actress
Ruth Negga, Passing
Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Rebecca Ferguson, Dunes
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Best Soundtrack
Johnny Greenwood, The power of the dog
Hans Zimmer, Dunes
Dan Romer, Luca
Pivio and Aldo de Scalzi, Diabolik
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Best Technical Contribution
Dunes
Eternals
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Godzilla vs Kong
The unforgettable sequence
Flash rewinds time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Spider-Man saves MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home
The final duel, The Last Duel
The arrival of the historic Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Legacy
Family lunch, It was the hand of God
Best TV Series of the Year
Midnight Mass
The underground railway
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4
Ted Lasso – Season 2
Succession – Season 3
The Witcher – Season 2
Squid Game – Season 1
Arcane – Season 1
The Paper House – Season 5
Gomorrah – Season 5
Best New TV Series
Sweet Tooth
Darkness and bones
Foundation
Arcane
Squid Game
Invincible
Best Comedy Series
The White Lotus
Sex Education – Season 3
Emily in Paris – Season 2
Mythic Quest – Season 2
Ted Lasso – Season 2
Only Murders in the Building
Best Sci-fi / Fantasy / Horror Series
Midnight Mass
WandaVision
Darkness and bones
Foundation
Sweet Tooth – Season 1
Raised by Wolves – Season 1
Best Crime Series
Murder in Easttown
Poison
Dexter: New Blood
The chestnut man
The Undoing – The Untold Truths
Your honor
Best Teen Series
Sex Education – Season 3
Elite – Season 4
Locke and Key – Season 2
Gossip Girl
Cobra Kai
Atypical – Season 4
Best Animation Series
Tear off along the edges
Marvel’s What If …
Arcane – League of legends
Love Death & Robots 2
Star Wars Visions
Invincible – Season 1
Best Miniseries
Maid
The underground railway
Midnight Mass
Scenes from a wedding
The Beatles: Get Back
Anna
Best Italian Series / Fiction
Anna
Gomorrah – Season 5
White
At home everyone is fine
Tear off along the edges
Life as a Carlo
I was hoping de died first
56k generation
Alfredino – An Italian story
Zero
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Oscar Isaacs, Scenes from a wedding
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a wedding
Thuso Mbedu, The underground railway
Giulia Dragotto, Anna
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Nicholas Hoult, The great
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Best Actress for a Comedy TV Series
Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
Emma Mackey, Sex Education
Elle Fanning, The Great
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Rose Byrne, Physical
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Joel Edgerton, The underground railway
Brian Cox, Succession
Oh Yeung-Su, Squid Game
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Kang Sae-byeok, Squid Game
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision