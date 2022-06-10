Movies about the death of a parent that help to cope with grief: | Entertainment Cinema and Series
After the loss of her father, Pilar suffers his absence and lives with him thanks to her imagination to the point of speaking to him as if he were alive. But little by little her relatives realize what is happening to her and seek to help her to overcome the duel.
This intimate drama directed by Lucía Carreras from 2011 features performances by Cecilia Suárez as Pilar, Arturo Barba as José, Marcelo D’Andrea as Juan Guillén, Gabriela de la Garza as Gabriela and Iliana Fox as Pilar’s mother.
‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’
This 2011 film tells the heartwarming story of a nine-year-old boy named Oskar who loses his beloved dad Thomas in the Twin Towers attacks and deals with his loss while searching for treasure in New York.
Directed by Stephen Daldry and based on the novel of the same title, the film stars Thomas Horn Oskar Schell, Tom Hanks as his father Thomas, Sandra Bullock as Mama Linda and Maz von Sydow as a landlord.
This 2003 film directed by Tim Burton and starring Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney is about the impending death of Will Bloom’s father (Billy Crudup) and how their stories bring them closer together.
Based on the novel ‘Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions’, thanks to Sandra (Jessica Lange) is that Will listens to the fictional or real stories of Ed Bloom to reconcile and accept him as he is.
John is a 35-year-old window washer who has raised his son alone after his mother’s death. After only a few months to live, he searches for a perfect family for his little three-year-old.
The film inspired by a true story is directed by Uberto Pasolini with the cast of James Norton, Eileen O’Higgins, Valerie O’Connor, Laura Hughes.
Valentina is a single mother who is raising her son alone. When he wonders about her father, she makes up a story that her dad is a hero scout on a secret mission in South America and will one day return. But when it seems that her lie is about to fall and she must think how not to hurt her child, a man appears almost out of the story that she invented.