Movies about time travel to watch on Netflix this weekend | Cinema | Entertainment

Within the genre of Science fiction, time travel movies are among the most popular. In addition to the favorite 0Back to the Future trilogy, Netflix offers several tapes in its catalog that are perfect for family viewing on a weekend.

The Adam Project

This is one of the most recent releases on the streaming platform and stars Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. It’s a funny story about Adam Reed, who by accident in the future returns to 2022, where he found himself 12 years old.

During the storm

This Spanish film mixes science fiction with suspense as it enters a time paradox. Starring Álvaro Morte and Adriana Ugarte, the story contemplates Vera, who for helping a child in the past, loses her daughter in the present.

at the edge of the morning

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt participate in this film that is about an alien invasion and a military leader who goes back in time again and again to solve the dispute between aliens and humans.

I love you forever

The first romantic movie on the list is based on a book and stars Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. It is about the search for the love of Henry’s life, a time traveler who does not rest in any of the epochs.

(AND)