Movies and apocalypse: 10 titles on catastrophes, viruses and … the end of the world

On the occasion of the Apocalypse cycle on Sky Cinema Collection, here are ten films to see or review to exorcise the fear of cataclysmic phenomena, lethal epidemics, murderous animals and other expedients available to the planet to lead us to extinction.

Sky Cinema Collection dedicates the week to more extreme calamities illustrated in American blockbusters and beyond. The Cycle Apocalypse runs until 22 October with a program aimed at fans of apocalypses, catastrophes, cataclysms and pandemics, even in the Coronavirus era. Available on the platform channel but also streaming on NOW, the twenty selected films come from all over the world, from the United States to Scandinavia, from China to the United Kingdom. We take advantage of this opportunity to create a ranking of disaster films – no zombies, vampires or aliens, only misfortunes at least vaguely plausible – reserved for those who do not fear astronomical levels of anxiety: among these heart-pounding films, you will find seven in the Sky programming and the others we suggest as an alternative available on other platforms on demand.

1. Killing fire (1991)

Ron Howard’s Oscar-nominated film, it’s the film every arsonist dreams of. The charm of the flames that envelop the buildings and devour them, the fire as a living and (almost) sentient creature capable of hypnotizing victims to death, the latter is the real sole protagonist of this high-budget action fused with the family drama – there is so much pathos to involuntarily touch the parody – from stellar cast (there are Kurt Russell, Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland, Scott Glenn, William Baldwin) and with the inevitable music of Hans Zimmer.

2. Twister (1996)

The disaster film par excellence, a masterpiece of its kind that elevates the criticized B-series movies to blockbusters to the sound of big bucks. Written by Michael Crichton of Jurassic Park, directed by Jan deBont of Speed, produced by Steven Spielberg with a Bill Paxton unleashed and shameless in uttering the laughable lines of one of the most flimsy scripts in Hollywood history. Focused on air horn hunters struggling with one of the most powerful cyclones in history capable of sucking anything, Twister conquest with flying cows and tankers destined to reach hyperspace.

3. And the day came (2008)

And if, sooner or later, Nature rebelled to the havoc of humanity that continues to devastate the planet, and give a warning to all men? M Night Shyamalan creates a sibylline, silent, alienating and moving film centered on the sudden madness that strikes the inhabitants of the major population centers of the United States, driving the victims to suicide. The fugitives will take refuge in the open countryside, in the heart of that Nature that has got tired of them.

4. Snowpiercer (2013)

The world has turned into an expanse of perennial snow and ice, the few surviving specimens of humanity live barricaded – or at least, this is the fate of the poor, the rich live luxuriously in first-class carriages – on a train on a perpetual journey towards a nonexistent goal. Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite fit for Hollywood one graphic novel French by signing a very original and hypercritical masterpiece that blends action, satire, black humor and social denunciation (giving Tilda Swinton a chilling and grotesque role).

5. Shark – The first shark (2018)

In original The Meg (from “megalodon”), this action movie attempts to elevate super-trashy direct-to-video titles featuring killer animals to the Megashark vs Giant Octopus (one of the writer’s favorite films) in a summer movie with more pretensions. Indeed, the result of this co-production between the US and China with granite is not successful Jason Statham in mermaid mode busy with a gigantic specimen of prehistoric shark achieves the opposite effect by taking himself too seriously. Better for the audience, so it’s even more fun.

6. Skyfire (2019)

In the wake of Dante’s Peak, an ‘vulcanic eruption it is the beginning of a breathless adventure for the guests of what must have been the perfect place for an escape from reality, a luxury resort located on an island. The British actor of Star Trek: Discovery Jason Isaacs and the director of With Air Simon West are the western share of China’s first step into the world of disaster movie super expensive. Evocative submarine lava eruptions and characters who look very bad for an hour and a half in this blockbuster co-produced with the USA.

7. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

The kaiju (monster) par excellence of Japanese cinema, the prehistoric lizard radioactive is an iconic character protagonist of dozens of Japanese films, as well as the most famous example of the apocalyptic subgenre focused on killer animals. Snatched from Hollywood with demeaning results with this one Godzilla vs Kong sees American and Japanese producers work together to create a chapter in which Gojira clashes with its western analogue, King Kong. There is only memorable Shun Oguri in the role of the mad scientist, but if you are delighted by pastime films disguised as philosophical blockbusters, it is a big movie.

8. The Sharknado saga (2013-2018)

A series of sucking typhoons hordes of hungry sharks transporting them to the mainland, close to the American coasts, is the pretext of all the films in this saga signed by The Asylum that decline the themes of the disaster film with the parody, rattling off a series of ideas, one more absurd and ingenious than the other. The recidivist and recalcitrant protagonist of each of the six chapters is the surfer Fin, haunted everywhere – and in any era, including the future and alternative universes – ranging from fluttering killer sharks and surreal and hilarious situations. On Amazon Prime Video.

9. The Flu – The contagion (2013)

The prospect of an apocalypse brought about by a pandemic in some movies like Contagion – and this Asian action that emulates it -, a few years before Covid spread to the West. The history ofyet another virus – this time a variant of the avian that kills in a few hours – to dissuade those who still take the issue lightly. A Filipino immigrant is patient zero who infects Seoul, triggering panic in the population and drastic containment measures by the government. The athletic Jang Hyuk (My Country), a member of a rescue team, does everything to protect the little girl who has the antibodies to develop the vaccine, but against him there is time, the army and the massive Ma Dong-seok of The Eternals. On Rai Play.

10. Pandora (2016)

The likely, tense and exciting reconstruction of Fukushima in Korean version. The community made up of the families of employees of a nuclear power plant whose reactor is overheating on the one hand, the managers of the structure – more committed to saving their reputation than acting promptly – on the other, are the protagonists of Pandora, a catastrophic film with a very strong emotional component. The protagonist Jae-hyeok – the versatile Kim Nam-gil – is the funny and irresponsible young man destined to save the world in a heartbreaking scene in which the moments of despair before his sacrifice would move a stone. On Netflix.