Movies and casinos: the best on Netflix

We are in the middle of the Christmas holidays and this is perhaps the best time of the year to enjoy a nice evening watching a movie in front of the television. Even more so since video streaming services such as Netflix have dramatically expanded our possibilities of choice, offering us a truly huge catalog. A catalog that in some cases even risks confusing us if we don’t have clear ideas. But don’t worry. Today we will dedicate this space to the most beautiful films dedicated to the game world on the platform of the big “N”. Here is our selection of must-see and casino-themed films gaming.

If in addition to love playing the live casino online we want to retrace some companies that have made the history of the game we cannot get lost 21 by Robert Luketic. Released in 2008, this film has been a huge worldwide success and has already become a cult of the genre. The plot traces the true story of a group of MIT students who came up with a mathematical system for breaking the bank in Las Vegas casinos by playing blackjack. Starring Jim Sturgess as Ben Campbell and Kevin Spacey as Mickey Rosa, the professor leading the team of players. A modern classic full of adrenaline to be rediscovered.

If we love the thriller genre, the film for us is The Gambler 2014 directed by Rupert Wyatt and produced by Mark Wahlberg. The opera is the remake of the classic 40 thousand dollars not to die of 1974 and sees Wahlberg himself in the role of the protagonist. The story is very interesting and tells the story of Jim Bennett, a university professor dissatisfied with academic life and a great fan of gaming. On an unfortunate night, Bennett will go into debt to a disreputable character and will only have a week to pay him back and change his life for good. Will he succeed? We just have to find out. In the cast other stars of the caliber of Jessica Lange and John Goodman.

Critics hailed it as one of the best poker movies of recent years and Win it All, in Italian All or nothing, does not betray expectations. Directed by Joe Swanberg, the film stars Jake Johnson, a poorly skilled gaming enthusiast who works as a valet outside a stadium to make ends meet. One day Eddie (Johnson) receives a visit from the criminal Michael who gives him a mysterious bag to keep while he is in jail. In return, Eddie will be rewarded with $ 10,000. But the condition is that he never opens the bag. Unfortunately, however, curiosity will take over and Eddie will open the mysterious package, discovering that it contains a huge amount of money. Money that the protagonist will use to indulge his passion. Everything will be fine until Michael gets out of jail ready to get his bag back.

We close our review with another film that will keep us in suspense from start to finish: Mississippi Grind by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from 2015. In this case the protagonists are two. The first is Ryan Reynolds who plays Curtis, a talented poker player who loves the thrill and the good life who can’t live without the adrenaline of the green table. The second is Ben Mendelsohn in the role of Gerry, a player now in disgrace, without a stable job and at loggerheads with his family. The two will meet during a match and decide to combine efforts and talents to try to change their respective lives. To make the film unmissable, in addition to the extraordinary games of Texas Hold’em, the soundtrack based on Chicago Blues which gives each hand the right amount of drama. The writing of the characters is also wonderful, shown in every facet of the character and struggling with very high peaks and ruinous falls. A work particularly recommended for lovers of Hollywood cinema of the 70s and for lovers of good music.