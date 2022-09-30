Movies and documentaries about Marilyn Monroe that you can watch on streaming platforms | Blonde | netflix | Anne of Arms | appletv | prime video | SPORT-PLAY

Marilyn Monroe is a very popular actress who died in 1962, but due to her fame since she died young and suddenly from time to time they perform films or documentaries about his life or some moments of it.

And it is that, although 60 years have passed since the death of Norma Jeane Mortenson (Monroe’s birth name) there are still many passages of his life that are unknown and that the public wants to know.

For example, her love relationships (she was married three times), if she had contact with her mother or her opinion regarding people who did not consider her talented, although in 1960 she won a Golden Globe for her performance in Some Like It Hot (Some prefer to burn).

For this reason, below, we indicate the streaming platforms that have a movie or documentary about Marilyn Monroe so that you are encouraged to see it and so you can learn more about it.

It premiered on September 28, 2022 on Netflix and is also known as ‘Blonde’, according to its director it is about showing a different side of Marilyn Monroe. The story is based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and stars Anne of Arms.

Although a few days have passed since the release of the film, it has already begun to cause a lot of controversy, since the public wonders about the veracity of the situations that occur in some scenes of the film.

The Marilyn Monroe Mystery

It was launched in 2022 and the idea is that through unpublished interviews with Hollywood figures, a part of life can be reconstructed Marilyn Monroe and also learn more about his death, which until now remains a mystery. You can see the production at Netflix.

My week with Marilyn Monroe

It is a film that tells what happened during a week in Marilyn’s life when she was recording The Prince and the Showgirl (The Prince and the Showgirl) with Laurence Olivier and at the same time enjoying her honeymoon with her third husband, the playwright Arthur Miller.

The story is based on two books by British author Colin Clark and was shot in the same studios where the film was made in 1956. Currently you can see Prime video and clear video.

Michelle Williams plays Marilyn Monroe in the film and thanks to her work she was nominated for an Oscar in 2011 in the Best Actress category and won a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category. Eddie Redmayne and Emma Watson also work in the feature film.

Love Marilyn

It is a documentary that premiered in 2013 and is based on notes that the actress made at some point in order to express her feelings. Letters and poems created by Marilyn Monroe are also displayed. Participate Elizabeth Banks, Lindsay Lohan, Evan Rachel Wood, Uma Thurman, among other Hollywood characters. It is currently available for rent on Apple tv.

