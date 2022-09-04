Movies and documentaries to understand how Lady Di’s media life was – Eme – 09/03/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The life story of the iconic Princess Diana of Wales It is full of dramatic and controversial events that seem to be taken from a novel. If you are a fan of Lady Di or if feature films about the British royal familyyou have to see this series of films and documentaries that will help you better understand what the media life of the remembered one was like “village princess”.

Spencer (2021)

As a biopic, “Spencer” (2021) tells the story of Diana (played by Kristen Stewart) during what would be her last Christmas vacation at the Windsor house on one of her estates in England, after her unbearable marriage with the Prince carlos and her obligations as a princess end up drowning her to the point of wanting to end the pressure of the royal family once and for all. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Photo: IMDB

“The story of Diana” (2017)

“The story of Diana” (2017) narrates Diana’s life and most intimate struggles since before she became princess: her childhood, adolescence, the house where she grew up and the life she led after marrying Prince Charles. She tells testimonies of her brother charles spencer and other people who knew Diana closely. You can watch it on Netflix.

Photo: FilmAffinity

Diana (2013)



“Diana” (2013) narrates the last two years of Lady Di (performed by Naomi Watts). After separating from Prince Charles, Diana maintains a passionate secret affair that would last little more than a year with a Pakistani surgeon, Dr. Hasnat Khan. After the breakup, the last fateful days of the princess would come, where she would lose her life in that car accident with her supposed new conquest, the Egyptian millionaire Dodi-Al-Fayedwhile being chased by paparazzi on the streets of Paris in mid-1997. You can watch it on HBO Max or Apple TV.

Photo: FilmAffinity

“The Queen” (2006)



“The Queen” (2006) is set in the days after the death of princess diana after that fateful car accident. With an England shocked by the magnitude and strangeness of the event, the Queen isabel II (played by Helen Mirren) will go to great lengths to protect the royal family from media coverage. You can see it on HBO Max or Movistar +.

Photo: IMDb

“The Crown”: 4th Season

The popular series “The Crown” featured the Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) in its fourth and final season. After Margaret Thatcher became prime minister of England, the royal family would be strengthened by the marriage of the Prince Charles and Diana of Wales. The season follows Diana as a newlywed, her tours of New Zealand and Australia with Carlos, the birth of her sons William and Harry, and the suffocating deterioration of her marriage over time. You can see it on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

ThePrincess (2022)

“The Princess” (2022) is the new HBO documentary that focuses on providing greater context, unlike its predecessors, about the media family life and the tragic death of princess diana. In addition, it shows the impact that the royal family had on the way in which the people would see the monarchy from now on. You can watch it on HBO Max.

Photo: FilmAffinity

“Diana: In her own words” (2017)

“Diana: In her own words” (2017) is the National Geographic documentary that reproduces a compilation of interviews that Princess Diana recorded for Andrew Morton’s controversial book about her. In this series of videos and audios, Diana narrates her life and the events that surrounded her from her own perspective. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Photo: Amazon

“Diana, our mother: Her life and legacy” (2017)

for the twentieth anniversary of the death of Lady Di, “Diana, our mother: Her life and legacy” (2017) was released, a documentary where Princes William and Harry remember their mother through revealing images and videos from her childhood stage until her death in 1997. In addition , has the testimonies of friends and relatives close to Diana, such as her brother, Earl Spencer, Elton John, childhood friends, among others. You can watch it on online streaming platforms.

Photo: FilmAffinity

“The Royal House of Windsor” (2017)

“The Royal House of Windsor” (2017) is a documentary that was created as a result of the 100 years of the british royal house. Through unpublished images and videos, it tells how the royal family of the Windsors has survived despite political, social and other disputes. Also, it narrates the evolution of the love story between Diana of Wales and Prince Charles. You can watch it on Netflix.

Photo: IMDb

“Unlawful Killing” (2011)

“Unlawful Killing” (2011) is the controversial documentary that was financed by the father of Dodi Al Fayed, who lost his life along with Diana in that fateful car accident in 1997. This documentary explores the contradictions and the trial process after the event. In addition, it has witness statements. friends and family of the couple. You can watch it on online streaming platforms.