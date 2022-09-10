The weekend is to recharge your batteries, relax, stop thinking about work and the office, and to achieve that it is a good idea to watch all the movies and series (fantasy, horror, drama and documentaries).

Next, the most outstanding movies and premieres for this weekend that you can find in Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, etc.

Pinocchio (Disney+)

Robert Zemeckis directs this live action CGI (computer generated imagery) film that is the new version of the endearing story of a wooden puppet, who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+)

Thor is on a quest for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (natalie portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor.

Hollyblood (Netflix)

Oscar Casas stars in this film about a teenager who, in order to impress the classmate he likes, pretends to be a vampire, not knowing that this will attract the attention of the real creatures of the night, and he will have to fight for survive.

The Imperfects (Netflix)

This series follows Tilda, Abbi and Jian, three teenagers who are victims of a strange experiment that gives them superpowers, so they decide to work together to discover how to control them, and the people who were behind it and transformed their lives.

Flight Risk (Amazon Prime)

Follow the people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed just five months apart in 2018 and 2019. This documentary is told from the perspective of the affected family members, their legal teams and the journalist Seattle Times Pulitzer Prize Winner, Dominic Gates.