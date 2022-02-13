Movies and Programs for Today Sunday 13 February 2022

Movies Tonight on TV: Kong: Skull Island, Falling from the Clouds, Every Damn Sunday, A Journey on All Fours, Rulers of the Night, Oldboy, How to Kill Your Boss 2. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: The Brilliant Friend 3, The Rookie and CSI: Vegas, Che tempo che fa.

Film Tonight on TV Today Sunday 13 February 2022. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels clear: Kong: Skull Island, Falling from the Clouds, Every Damn Sunday, A Journey on All Fours, Rulers of the Night, Oldboy, How to Kill the Boss 2, The Last Valentine’s Day, Jane Eyre, Love Recipe, The Better Youth, Ricky and Barabbas.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Kong: Skull Island the movie on air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Jordan Vogt-Roberts 2017 adventure, action, fantasy movies, starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Corey Hawkins, Toby Kebbell, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, John Ortiz, Tian Jing, Thomas Mann, Eugene Cordero, Marc Evan Jackson, Will Brittain, Miyavi and Richard Jenkins.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: