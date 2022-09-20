Movies and series that paid tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II

The audiovisual material that was most rejected by the British family was the series The Crown

The House of Windsor has kept the private lives of British royals secretive, which has generated curiosity among the followers of the nobility.

The filmmakers took advantage of this uncertainty to tell the stories of Buckingham Palace through series, movies and documentaries for platforms such as Netflix, PrimeVideo, BBC, among others.

Among the most told stories is the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her succession to the throne, after the death of her father, King George VI of the United Kingdom; his reign of 70 years; her complex relationship with Princess Diana of Wales and her grandchildren and even her childhood with her corgi dogs.

These are the five most recognized films and series that have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II:

1.The Crown

The series is inspired by stories of mysteries, romance, political alliances and rivalries that surround the life of Elizabeth II of England. A Netflix original production.

Despite the fact that the creators have clarified that it is an unauthorized biography, the audiovisual production made members of the Royal House angry and described it as “too dramatic” and for including scenes where Diana of Wales appears, played by Elizabeth Debicki, during his last hours of life and that they would have shown a version contrary to the official one about his death.

The first and second seasons starred actress Claire Foy, who plays the queen in her younger days; then Olivia Colman enters the third and fourth to play the adult queen. Other actors in the cast include Marr Smith, John Lithgow, Vanessa Kirby, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Helena Bonham Carter.

Netflix confirmed that the fifth season of The Crown will be available on the platform from November 22, 2022 and will star Imelda Staunton, who will play the monarch in her third age. Despite this announcement, the producer reported that out of respect they will pause the recordings of the series for several days.

2.The Queen

The film visualized the supposed confidentiality between Elizabeth II and the British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, to keep the family’s mourning private for the death of Princess Diana of Wales, which occurred in 1997, and the reactions of Buckingham Palace to the version of the house of Windsor.

The audiovisual was starred by the actress Hellen Mirren, who was awarded an Oscar for Best Leading Actress for this role. It was released on October 19, 2007 and can be seen through StarzPlay.

Moments Magazine

3. The Royal House of Windsor

This serial summarizes the last 100 years of the British monarchy and delves into the lesser-known facet of the Windsors. The audiovisual shows the birth of the four children of Queen Isabell II, the conflicts during the marriage of Carlos and Diana and the complex relationship with her grandchildren Williams and Harry.

The Royal House of Windsor expresses how the British Royal House has managed to overcome various obstacles. It has been available on Netflix since 2017.

4. Elizabeth: the invisible queen

The BBC news producer premiered a documentary with home footage on Queen Elizabeth II. The material details the stages that marked the queen’s life since the death of her father, King George VI.

The images show the queen, at that time a little princess, with her sister Princess Margaret and their corgi dogs.

5. Isabel at 90: a family tribute

Another BBC documentary that tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II narrated by her own son Charles III, on the occasion of her 90th birthday.

The collected images show the family dinners and Isabel’s tours to several countries. The royal family is also seen spending moments of great importance such as state dinners and tours in other countries.

