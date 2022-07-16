Movies and series to binge on this cold weekend – Movies and TV

For tomorrow, Saturday, it is expected the entry of a cold front and similar weather conditions will extend into Sunday.

To take advantage of the cold days, if you plan to stay at home, we leave you a list of streaming premieres as well as recommendations available on the various platforms.

Persuasion

Today Friday premiered in Netflix , “Persuasion”, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jane Austen starring dakota johnson and directed by the British Carrie Cracknell, who was in charge of presenting this popular work in a more current format. In the history, anne elliotplayed by Johnson

spencer

Recently released in Prime Videoroyal fans will be delighted with Spenser this film in which Kristen Stewart embodies the charismatic Lady Dithe Princess of Wales and the path that led her to the end of her marriage.

Under the direction of Paul Larrainwho in 2016 brought to the big screen a biography of jackie kennedy, and the script of Steven Knightthe creator of the popular series Peaky Blindersthe film is recreated in the last Christmas vacation that Diana spent in the House of Windsor.

Read More: “Spencer” and “El nido” bring drama and terror to the movie billboard

sea ​​monster

To take advantage of the fact that the children are on vacation and watch as a family, an ideal film is “sea ​​monster” available in Netflix. The animated film invites you to sail on a special adventure with its characters Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hathor) and Jacob (Karl Urban), a girl and a hunter who board Captain Crow’s boat as stowaways (jared harris) and they go in search of a powerful beast that lives in the ocean.

Read More: “Monster of the sea”: an exciting maritime adventure

The Good Doctor

This Friday they also arrive at Prime Video new chapters of “The Good Doctor”the medical drama in which the doctor Shaun Murphy“, interpreted by freddie highmore. The story follows the talented resident doctor who, being autistic, makes his way among the best doctors at the hospital San Jose St. Bonaventure while resolving conflicts from his past and his love life, which this season is marked by the post-coronavirus pandemic.

how i met your father

Those who fondly remember the series “How I Met Your Mother” can recall the laughs and romance of the sitcom bliss with its spin off, “How I Met Your Father”the story in which Hilary Duff plays Sophia, a thirtysomething living in New York who is looking for the love of her life. The series is available in Star Plus and has 10 episodes and was renewed for a second season.

TheBoys

Although it was not included in the award nominations Emmys 2022, “TheBoys”the popular series of Prime Videomixes action, irreverence and humor a world where superheroes are hired by a company and their services are offered to the highest bidder.

With the caveat of obscene language, violence, explicit sexual acts and otherthe series is in its fourth season, with a very high audience and good reviews from critics.

What other series or movies would you add to the recommended list for this cold weekend marathon?