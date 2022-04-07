Movies and series to watch this wikén
The highly anticipated sequel to “Sonic: The Hedgehog” hits theaters this week, with Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey returning as “Sonic” and “Dr. Robotnik” respectively. In addition, the new film by Michael Bay, “Ambulance”, arrives on the big screen.
For lovers of streaming services, this week the fifth season of the popular series “Elite” arrives on Netflix, and the original series “All the Old Knives” on Amazon Prime Video.
Sonic: The Hedgehog 2
When the maniacal Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in his way.
Gender: Animation / Action / Adventure
Cast: Jim Carrey / Ben Schwartz / Idris Elba
Premiere: today in theaters
ambulance
Two thieves rob an ambulance after their heist goes wrong.
Gender: Action / Crime / Drama
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal / Yahya Abdul-Mateen II / Eiza Gonzalez
Premiere: today in theaters
Liborio
Liborio disappears in a hurricane. One day he returns speaking as a prophet, healing the sick and gathering many followers deep in the mountains. The local powers confront him only to see him disappear, until he decides to face his deepest fears and fight the invading US Marines.
Gender: Drama
Cast: Vicente Santos / Karina Valdez / Ramon Emilio Candelario
Premiere: Today in Fine Arts
remora
Natalia Furtiano, agent of the Intelligence Society of the United States of America, Puerto Rico Division, fights to protect the love of her life. Accustomed to covert ops life and death all around her, she tenders her resignation which she is denied on the spot. As she attempts to leave the Intelligence Society in search of a peaceful life, she discovers what it is like to have her superiors as her enemies. She also realizes that she is a victim of her work and her lifestyle.
Gender: Drama / Action
Cast: Hector David Ortiz / Ricardo Alvarez / Nellianne Arce
Premiere: today in theaters
Infinite Storm
When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, he encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.
Gender: drama / suspense
Cast: Naomi Watts // Denis O’Hare / Billy Howle
Premiere: Today in Fine Arts
Queen of the South: S (Season 5)
In this season, Teresa loses more members of her extended family and finds love. Teresa refuses to be a pawn for the CIA and develops a plan to fake her death and escape narco life forever.
Gender: Action / Crime / Drama
Cast: Alice Braga / Peter Gadiot / Hemky Wood
Premiere: Today on Netflix
Dancing on the Glass
When pressure threatens a dancer in a new lead role, she and an outcast dancer create their own world, free from the expectations of others.
Gender: drama / suspense
Cast: Olivia Baglivi / Maria Pedraza / Jota Castellano
Premiere: Available April 8 on Netflix
Elite: (Season 5)
Season 5 will begin after the brutal murder of Armando. Rebe and Mencía are together, but they will undoubtedly have some problems to solve, just like Samu and Ari.
Gender: Drama / Crime
Cast: Itzan Escamilla / Omar Ayuso / Claudia Salas
Premiere: Available April 8, 2022 on Netflix
The Invisible Pilot
It follows the story of a seemingly happy husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, only to discover years later that there might have been hypnosis, secret identities and a dangerous double life involved.
Gender: Documentary / Crime / Mystery
Cast: Ray Buffer / Konstantin Podprugin
Premiere: Available now on HBO MAX
All the Old Knives
Two CIA agents and former lovers meet in idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a six-year-old mission to Vienna, where a fellow agent may have been compromised.
Gender: suspense
Cast: Chris Pine / Thandiwe Newton / Laurence Fishburne
Premiere: Tomorrow on Prime Video