Movies and series to watch this wikén

The highly anticipated sequel to “Sonic: The Hedgehog” hits theaters this week, with Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey returning as “Sonic” and “Dr. Robotnik” respectively. In addition, the new film by Michael Bay, “Ambulance”, arrives on the big screen.

For lovers of streaming services, this week the fifth season of the popular series “Elite” arrives on Netflix, and the original series “All the Old Knives” on Amazon Prime Video.

Sonic: The Hedgehog 2

When the maniacal Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in his way.

Gender: Animation / Action / Adventure

Cast: Jim Carrey / Ben Schwartz / Idris Elba

Premiere: today in theaters

ambulance

Two thieves rob an ambulance after their heist goes wrong.

Gender: Action / Crime / Drama

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal / Yahya Abdul-Mateen II / Eiza Gonzalez

Premiere: today in theaters

Liborio

Liborio disappears in a hurricane. One day he returns speaking as a prophet, healing the sick and gathering many followers deep in the mountains. The local powers confront him only to see him disappear, until he decides to face his deepest fears and fight the invading US Marines.

Gender: Drama

Cast: Vicente Santos / Karina Valdez / Ramon Emilio Candelario

Premiere: Today in Fine Arts

remora

Natalia Furtiano, agent of the Intelligence Society of the United States of America, Puerto Rico Division, fights to protect the love of her life. Accustomed to covert ops life and death all around her, she tenders her resignation which she is denied on the spot. As she attempts to leave the Intelligence Society in search of a peaceful life, she discovers what it is like to have her superiors as her enemies. She also realizes that she is a victim of her work and her lifestyle.

Gender: Drama / Action

Cast: Hector David Ortiz / Ricardo Alvarez / Nellianne Arce

Premiere: today in theaters

Infinite Storm

When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, he encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.

Gender: drama / suspense

Cast: Naomi Watts // Denis O’Hare / Billy Howle

Premiere: Today in Fine Arts

Queen of the South: S (Season 5)

In this season, Teresa loses more members of her extended family and finds love. Teresa refuses to be a pawn for the CIA and develops a plan to fake her death and escape narco life forever.

Gender: Action / Crime / Drama

Cast: Alice Braga / Peter Gadiot / Hemky Wood

Premiere: Today on Netflix

Dancing on the Glass

When pressure threatens a dancer in a new lead role, she and an outcast dancer create their own world, free from the expectations of others.

Gender: drama / suspense

Cast: Olivia Baglivi / Maria Pedraza / Jota Castellano

Premiere: Available April 8 on Netflix

Elite: (Season 5)

Season 5 will begin after the brutal murder of Armando. Rebe and Mencía are together, but they will undoubtedly have some problems to solve, just like Samu and Ari.

Gender: Drama / Crime

Cast: Itzan Escamilla / Omar Ayuso / Claudia Salas

Premiere: Available April 8, 2022 on Netflix

The Invisible Pilot

It follows the story of a seemingly happy husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, only to discover years later that there might have been hypnosis, secret identities and a dangerous double life involved.

Gender: Documentary / Crime / Mystery

Cast: Ray Buffer / Konstantin Podprugin

Premiere: Available now on HBO MAX

All the Old Knives

Two CIA agents and former lovers meet in idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a six-year-old mission to Vienna, where a fellow agent may have been compromised.

Gender: suspense

Cast: Chris Pine / Thandiwe Newton / Laurence Fishburne

Premiere: Tomorrow on Prime Video