Movies and TV series, here are the January news on Netflix and Prime

December is about to close after giving us many nice surprises with many new movies and TV series. However, January does not seem to be outdone and lots of news are coming on both Netflix and Prime. The list is really long so we limit ourselves to the original productions:

JANUARY 1 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– Stuck (TV series, season 1)

TV series in 6 episodes, all in the name of comedy, gags and misadventures involving the Palermo comedians Ficarra and Picone. The story, always in a satirical key, tells of two friends who by chance find themselves involved in a murder. It is the debut of the comic duo with the TV series.

– Operation love (TV series, season 3)

Third and probably last season for the French TV series that tells the story of Elsa, Charlotte and Emily, three Parisian friends struggling with their work and relationship problems.

January 5 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– Rebelde (TV series, season 1)

Remake of the Mexican soap opera set in a boarding school but with students all of a new generation although some of the historical characters intervene to sing some songs of the RBD band born right inside Rebelde.

– 4 halves (film)

All-Italian romantic comedy directed by Alessio Federici. The story tells of a couple’s attempt to prove the theory that everyone has a soul mate and to do this they organize a dinner with 4 unmarried friends.

JANUARY 6 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– The club (TV series, season 1)

Turkish TV series that addresses the important issue of recovering the mother-daughter relationship. Matilda comes out of prison after 17 years in prison for murder intending to go to Israel and leave Turkey behind but thinks back because she wants to be reunited with her daughter who grew up in an orphanage and unaware of her parents. He gets hired in a nightclub where his daughter works.

– El Paramo (film)

The story of a mother and son who live far from the chaos of the city in an almost deserted area with the aim of leading a peaceful life … but the appearance of a violent and mysterious creature will break their relationship.

JANUARY 7 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– Mother / Android (film)

Science fiction film initially set in a forest that suddenly becomes a theater of fear and terror from which to escape in order to survive as the fate of humanity seems threatened by androids.

JANUARY 10 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– Undercover (TV series, season 3)

Third season for the Belgian-Dutch TV series which tells the deeds of two policemen and which takes its cue from real events albeit with different characters and places. Detective series that develops around the undercover investigations conducted by two policemen who infiltrate the world of drug dealing.

January 11 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– The origin of the world (film)

French film in selection at the Cannes Film Festival that tells the story of a man who, despite being alert and awake, realizes that his heart has stopped beating. Nobody can give an answer to the strange phenomenon and so the wife decides to turn to her personal guru, also expert in occult forces.

January 13 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– The Journalist (TV series, season 1)

TV series that takes its cue from an award-winning film and tells the story and investigations of a very determined Japanese journalist who tries to shed light on a scandal involving the government for corruption, risking being killed.

– Brazen (film)

A film based on a bestseller by Nora Robert and which belongs to the thriller genre. The story of Grace Miller, writer of detective novels and now struggling with the murder of her sister who will make her lose sight of some rules of correctness.

– Photocopier (film)

Indonesian Drama Award-Winning Award for Direction and Best Picture. It is the story of Sur who, following a selfie that portrays her drunk during a college party, loses her scholarship because she brought dishonor to her faculty. But Sur doesn’t remember anything and asks for help from a friend who works as a copier right on the university campus.

January 14 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– After Life (TV series, season 3)

Third season for the English TV series that tells the story of Tony struggling with a bad depression following the death of his wife from cancer. His dog is the only joy. He decides to change his attitude and to face life with cynicism and arrogance, ending up by pushing away the people who want to help him with his gruff behavior. But… 6 unreleased episodes are coming, lasting 30 minutes each.

– Archive 81 (TV series, season 1)

Sci-fi TV series but full of suspense and mysteries. The story of an archivist who has to restore a collection of damaged video cassettes and becomes involved in the events of the missing director and a dangerous sect based in a condominium.

– Riverdance – the animated adventure (film)

Animated adventure film inspired by the show of the same name and made on the computer. Two little boys venture into the fantastic world of the Giant Megalocero.

– El comediante (film)

Mexican comedy with dramatic tones that tells the story of Gabriel, a comedian who has fallen out of favor and has no interesting life prospects. He loses the will to do anything until his best friend asks him to donate his semen to become a mother. He decides to become a better person but the ghosts of the past don’t give up.

January 20 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– The Royal Treatment (film)

Romantic comedy that tells the tale of a cheeky and loyal American hairdresser called to the wedding of convenience of a rich and charming prince. Does love break out between the two or does duty prevail?

January 21 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– Ozark (TV series, season 4)

Fourth season for the famous TV series that tells the vicissitudes of a financial consultant and his family involved by choice in the drug trafficking of a Mexican cartel. The new season begins with a first series of 7 episodes.

– High season (TV series, season 1)

Brazilian TV series that tells the story of a group of young people who, working at a luxury resort, spend an unforgettable summer amidst loves, dreams and revealed secrets.

– Monaco: On the Brink of War (film)

British thriller about World War II told through the stories of two friends who now work for opposing governments. It is the autumn of 1938 and Europe is on the brink of war. A conference is urgently called to attempt negotiations.

JANUARY 25 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– Snowpiercer (TV series, season 3)

Third season of the sci-fi TV series that tells of a world that tries to fight against the ice age. And to do this there is a train that never stops and that collects the survivors. Based on a very successful film.

January 28 – Netflix original movies and TV series

– The woman in the house opposite the girl at the window (miniseries)

Grotesque thriller from the Crime series. Anna lives obsessed with the presence of a very attractive neighbor but has a bad habit of using alcohol, pills and has a great imagination. Are you witnessing a murder or is it just a brainchild?

– It Came from the Cold (TV Series, Season 1)

Action and adventure in this sci-fi TV series made in the USA and which consists of 8 episodes. A single mother becomes a Russian spy but is unmasked and must defend herself even relying on her power to change shape.

– Feria – the darkest light (TV series, season 1)

Horror-genre thriller about two sisters struggling with supernatural elements when they discover that their parents participate in séances and death rituals.

Amazon Prime Video

Monterossi – tv series

From 17 January the series based on the novels written by Alessandro Robecchi and which sees an all-Italian cast.

As We See It – tv series

From January 21, the series consisting of eight episodes based on a format and dealing with the theme of autism.

The Legend of Vox Machina – tv series

From January 28, the animated fantasy-adventure series for adults. Twelve episodes that tell an imaginary world. The plot tells the story of eight unlikely heroes on a mission to save the kingdom of Exandria from dark perhaps magical ones.

The Tender Bar – film

The film directed by George Clooney is based on the autobiographical novel The Bar of Great Expectations by JR Moehringer. The story of a child who loses his father and grows up inside Uncle Charlie’s bar, a bizarre and expansive figure as the mother is determined to give her son opportunities she doesn’t have.

© All rights reserved