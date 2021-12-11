Movies and TV series: the 7 most memorable looks of 2021

Cover star of the November issue of Vogue Italy, Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself and her co-star on Instagram last March House of Gucci, Adam Driver, in which she wore an après-ski outfit that was nothing short of amazing. Four million likes later, it is still one of the most iconic looks of the year, along with the rest of Patrizia Reggiani’s unrivaled glam 80s wardrobe, ça va sans dire.

Sarah Snook’s suits in Succession

Movieplayer

The British series seduced us with its vitriolic dialogue and breathtaking twists, but it was with the wardrobes of its protagonists that it really made us fall in love. Shiv Roy, in particular, the character played by Sarah Snook, is the embodiment of a sober and calm elegance, expressed in a succession of highly refined managerial outfits: her practical business suits, classic shirts and impeccable turtlenecks remain a unmatched fashion statement.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sixties wardrobe in Last night in Soho

Universal

Anya Taylor-Joy is undoubtedly alluring in Last night in Sohobut equally irresistible are her Swinging London-style dresses, created by British costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux. Our favorite? This peach-colored dress, so crazy that you (almost) forget the disturbing plot of the film.

Blood Red Petals for Emma Stone in Cruella

Disney

When Emma Stone was cast to play the infamous, treacherous, and avid fur collector Cruella De Mon, everyone got ready to enjoy a long parade of stunning looks. Expectations were not disappointed. Of the 47 stunning dresses created by costume designer Jenny Beavan, perhaps the most memorable is the ruffled organza gown that Cruella wears in a super-ornate military jacket while showing off from the roof of a car. According to what Beavan herself revealed to Vogue, the dress consisted of no less than 5,060 petals.