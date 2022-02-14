movies and TV series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

We arrived at Valentine’s Day 2022 and with the occasion Amazon Prime Video proposes a collection of movie And TV series available in streaming for a February full of romance. From the two seasons of Modern Love, the series on all the shades of contemporary love inspired by the New York Times column of the same name, passing through the stormy stories between exes of the new Amazon Original Movie I Want You Backor the thorny relationships in the workplace I hate you, no, I love you! until the new series With Love. Then there are romantic classics for all tastes, such as the fabulous world of Amèlie, the cult musical Grease, and One Day for those who want to be moved. These and many other films and TV series await you on Prime Video to celebrate the feast of love, but let’s find out together:

Movies to see on Valentine’s Day: Modern Love 2

On Valentine’s Day, surely watching romantic movies and TV series is the best way to celebrate it. The second season of Modern Love is back with a cast of stars and new love and relationship stories told in all their complexity and beauty, inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. Old flames rekindling, a night owl girl, a romance with an ex’s ex, a one night stand, and so much more: the second season in eight episodes brings to the screen a series of real stories with which to confront in order to understand the thousand dynamics of feelings.

With Love

At the center of the series are the stories of the Diaz brothers, Lily and Jorge, in search of love and their place in the world. Each episode takes place during a different holiday, following different family members through the ups and downs of life on the most important days of the year. Romantic comedy in 5 episodes one hour each, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett; with Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez.

I hate you, no, I love you!

Based on Sally Thorne’s best-selling novel I Hate You, Actually No, I Love You! (published in Italy by Harper Collins), tells the story of an ambitious good girl named Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale)at loggerheads with the cold and efficient nemesis in the workplace Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell). Trapped in a shared office, Lucy starts a fierce competition against Josh, a rivalry that becomes increasingly complicated also due to her attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns into something totally unsuitable. to the working environment.

Masculine singular

Antonio (Giancarlo Commare, actor of Skam Italia) is forced to question all his certainties when he is abandoned by his husband, on whom he depends both psychologically and economically. With the support of the friend of all time, Cristina (Michela Giraud), must find a new purpose in life. She goes to live with Denis (Eduardo Valdarnini), a guy who lives a very free life, and starts working in the bakery of Luca (Gianmarco Saurino), a charming friend of the new landlord. Thanks to this new life, he realizes how wrong he has, in the past, to sacrifice his independence for the sake of his relationship.

A great classic: Grease

Against the backdrop of the fabulous 1950s the love between the heartthrob is inflamed Danny (John Travolta) and the sweet Sandy (Olivia Newton-John): an unforgettable musical in which the group of T-birds and of Pink Lady they meet and clash with memorable songs and choreographies. It was among the most viewed films of 1978, with a global gross of over $ 394 million, compared to the 6 that went into production. An unforgettable love story between the bullies and the babes of the American boom, which convinced audiences and critics for the artistic quality and depth of the issues addressed.

For those who want to be moved: One Day

After a day spent together, on July 15, 1988, the day of their graduation, Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) begin a friendship destined to last a lifetime. She is an ambitious and principled worker who dreams of transforming the world into a better place; he’s a rich, handsome guy who thinks he’s making the world her personal amusement park. Over the next twenty years, on July 15 of each year, the two will experience crucial moments in their relationship.

The fabulous world of Amélie

Amélie (Audrey Tautou) since childhood she has built a fantastic world, full of dreams of love and beauty. Grown up, she moves in Paris where she works as a waitress. After finding a hidden “treasure” belonging to the former tenant of her apartment, Amélie she decides to give it back to him and, after seeing the positive consequences of her gesture, she decides to live by doing good to the people around her, dedicating a thought to all but one person: herself.

