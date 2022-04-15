Movies at Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema in Miami Beach and Netflix

Coral Gables Art Cinema opens Friday mothering sunday (2021) by director Eva Husson starring Odessa Young, Colin Firth and Olivia Colman. On a warm spring day in 1924, orphaned maid Jane Fairchild finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers are not at home, so she has the opportunity to spend time with her lover. In a few days he will marry a young woman from high society. However, some events will change the course of Jane’s life forever.

In Coral Gables ‘Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’ (2005) British animated film.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) from directors Steve Box and Nick Park. This British animated film revolves around a giant vegetable competition. The winner of the contest will win the coveted prize of the golden carrot. While the contest is taking place, some rogue thieves are discovered cheating, a fact that will cause a reconsideration in the participants. This exhibition is possible thanks to the support of Books & Books, Coral Gables Museum and the Cinematheque.

At Coral Gables Art Cinema the horror film ‘The Lure’ (2015).

Also at Coral Gables Art Cinema, the bizarre horror film The Lure (2015) by director Agnieszka Smoczyńska with the stellar performance of Marta Mazurek. A pair of carnivorous mermaids, the Golden and Silver sisters, decide to travel to Poland where they join a rock band. In this way, the sisters regularly perform in a nightclub, surrounded by strippers and showgirls. The mermaids soon decide to create their own act, The Lure. When a bar patron is murdered, an investigation suggests that mermaids are to blame. A cinematographic fantasy that soon became a cult work. For more information on days and times of the movies: www.gablescinema.com

O Cinema Miami Beach screens the dramatic comedy ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ (2013) by director Jim Jarmusch with performances by Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and Mia Wasikowska.

O Cinema Miami Beach screens the comedy-drama on Wednesday Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) from director Jim Jarmusch with the performances of Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and Mia Wasikowska. Vampires Adam and Eve have been lovers for centuries. While he is a lonely musician who hides in abandoned houses in the city of Detroit, she enjoys gothic novels and resides in Tangier. Despite the distance, the lovers are connected by the noblest feelings. Therefore, the two will fight against those who wish to annihilate their love. An atypical story in which the couple and terror are protagonists in a film with strong images. For more information on days and times of the film: www.o-cinema.org

On Netflix the comedy ‘El bar’ (2017) a co-production between Spain and Argentina that portrays the life of a peculiar bar in the center of Madrid.

On Netflix the comedy The bar (2017) by the director Álex de la Iglesia with a cast led by Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas and Carmen Machi. This co-production between Spain and Argentina portrays the life of a peculiar bar in the center of Madrid. At 9 in the morning the doors open for it to be filled with a gallery of lovable characters. One day, a female customer walks out of the bar and is shot in the head. From that moment on, all parishioners feel threatened if they leave the establishment. To pass the time they decide to reveal their most shameful secrets.

