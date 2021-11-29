Movies based on books: 10 period dramas to review

Cinema has always been influenced by literature, drawing on novels to create works of strong emotional depth. One of the most interesting film genres was that of the adaptation of the period novel. It is therefore a matter of dramas set in past times, of which they reconstruct the atmosphere, habits, customs and mentality, so as to make the reader relive them.

These films have a comforting power: the ability to make us live in the past, allowing us to leave the present behind, at least for a couple of hours.

From Leopard to Anna Karenina: the ten best period dramas to get carried away in another time.

GONE WITH THE WIND (1951)

Based on the bestseller by Margaret Mitchel, Gone With the Wind has achieved unprecedented success over the years, becoming one of the greatest productions of its era and taking home numerous awards at the 1940s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Victor Fleming) and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Vivien Leigh).

Set during the Civil War and the subsequent Reconstruction, the drama tells the story of Rossella O’Hara, noblewoman of the south, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), braggart adventurer.

Gone With the Wind, nostalgic reconstruction of a society that no longer exists, depicts two contrasting lifestyles clearly expressed in the conflict between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America, making it one of the most important dramas ever.

THE GATTOPARDO (1963)

“We were the leopards, the lions. Who will replace us will be the jackals, the hyenas. And all of us, leopards, lions, jackals and sheep, will continue to believe that we are the salt of the earth. “

The film is set in Sicily at the end of the Risorgimento. It tells of the last days of the dying aristocracy, from the passing of the Bourbon regime to the transition of the Kingdom of Italy, following the expedition of Garibaldi’s Thousand. The film by the Milanese director Luchino Visconti is based on the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa.

Prince Don Fabrizio of Salina (Burt Lancaster) becomes the spokesperson of the aristocratic class, which must confront the new youth, represented by his nephew Tancredi (Alain Delon). Famous is the phrase said by Tancredi and then repeated by his grandfather later in the film:

“If we want everything to remain as it is, everything must change”.

To make the film one of the greatest classics of Italian cinema, also the costumes and the scenography, philologically reconstructed by the director himself, and the wonderful soundtrack of Nino Rota (The Godfather, Amarcord, The sweet life).

AGE OF INNOCENCE (1993)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Edith Wharton, Scorsese directs the third film adaptation of the work, collaborating with screenwriter Jay Cocks.

In the uptown of mid-nineteenth-century New York, Newland Archer, a brilliant lawyer, is close to marrying May Welland, a pretty but superficial girl from a good family. Shortly after the announcement of the engagement, Archer falls in love with Countess Ellen Olenska. The latter, as soon as she returned from Europe, was banned by New York society for her free and unconventional behavior.

The acting skills of actors such as Winona Ryder, Daniel Day-Lewis And Michelle Pfeiffer together with Dante Ferretti’s sets and Gabriella Pescucci’s clothes, contribute to making the period drama one of the most important and original of the Italian-American director.

THE SCARLET LETTER (1995)

Hester Prynne (Demi Moore), a determined and strong-willed woman, preceding her husband Roger (Robert Duvall) arrives in New England, where he falls in love with the Reverend Arthur Dimmesdale (Gary Oldman).

The two, after having fought in vain against passion, believing the news of Roger’s death, have a love relationship. Hester is sued for committing adultery, and forced to wear the letter “A” sewn onto her. Her state of pregnancy, which became evident, and the refusal to reveal the name of the father of the unborn child, cause her to be imprisoned.

Inspired by the famous novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, the film was negatively received by critics. However, it must be taken into consideration for the valid photography and the showy scenography.

REASON AND FEELING (1996)

Based on the novel by Jane Austen, Reason and sentiment examines gender roles in 18th century England.

The film follows the Dadhwood sisters after the death of their wealthy father (Tom Wilkinson). His fortune goes to his eldest son, and women have no choice but to seek their safety through marriages. The eternal struggle between heart and reason is shown, who respectively take on the role of the two sisters: Elinor (Emma Thompson), rational and calm, while Marianne (Kate Winslet) is impulsive and romantic.

Reason and sentiment it is the case of a tearful story that has money as its center and that results in a comedy based on irony and humor. The result is an enjoyable film, which speaks lightly of serious things.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST (2002)

London, late 1800s. Jack Worthing, Cecily’s tutor, falls in love with the beautiful Gwendolen, who decided, however, that she would only marry someone named Ernesto. Algenorn, Cecily’s suitor, will also, like his friend, have to pretend to be Ernest, because his beloved shares the same obsession with Gwendolen. The swapping of names will set off a series of amusing misunderstandings and a final revelation.

The adaptation of the homonymous comedy by Wilde remains faithful to the original, bringing brilliant jokes and ingenious tricks to the public, also thanks to the excellent cast, which boasts names such as Colin Firth, Reese Whiterspoon, Judi Dench And Rupert Everett.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005)

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, delves into themes like romance, class, and family. Perhaps one of the best-known period dramas, the play tells the story of the Bennet family, made up of the couple and their five daughters. In England in the late 1700s, when a wealthy man named Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) begins to fall in love with one of the young Bennets, Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), their relationship is tested.

Pride and Prejudice it is a story based on misunderstandings, misunderstandings and strong and destabilizing feelings. Everything is led by a strong and modern protagonist, inspired by the figure of Austen herself.

Famous is the scene in which Mr. Darcy, usually cold and grumpy, professes his love for the protagonist:

“My affection and my desires are unchanged, but a word from you will silence me forever. If, on the other hand, your feelings had changed, I must tell you: you have bewitched me body and soul and I love you … I love you … I love you. And from now on I don’t want to part with you anymore ”.

ANNA KARENINA (2012)

Director Joe Wright and the actress Keira Knightley return to collaborate for another costume film, this time based on the 1877 masterpiece of Lev Tolstoy, Anna Karenina.

In Imperial Russia of 1874 the story centers around the passion that explodes between Anna Karenina, wife of the government official Karenin (Jude Law), and the young cavalry officer Vronsky (Aaron Taylor-Joy).

The director shows his most characteristic features in the film: the theatrical scenography, the famous sequence shot and the exceptional costumes and photography.

The film condenses more than a thousand pages of a book into just over two hours, still managing to enhance the interiority and personalities of the characters, revolving around the cornerstone of the story: love.

ANNA WITH RED HAIR (2016)

From the famous novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anna with red hair (in English Anne of Green Gables), the film directed by John Kent Harrison is the story of Anna (Elle Ballenine), an eleven-year-old girl who, after leaving the orphanage, is assigned to two farmers named Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert (Sara Botsford And Martin Sheen).

The film deals with the themes of truth, love, friendship and family, making itself nice and light, but never banal.

Greta Gerwig brings to the hall the sixth adaptation of the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, directing a talented cast in which it brings together old actors (Meryl Streep, Laura Dern) and new (Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh).

The drama, which takes place during the civil war, revolves around the four March sisters and is narrated by one of them, Jo.

Gerwig chooses a narrative approach that de-constructs the story, structuring it in a series of flashbacks and temporal transitions between past and present.

The film manages to be brilliant, personal and feminist, without ever falling into the banal, while staging a story already shown many times (the 1994 film is famous, with the talented and very young Winona Ryder).