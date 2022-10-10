Movies Based On Video Games That Could Break The Curse Of Bad Adaptations – CINEMABLEND

Film buffs and gamers alike are eager to see movies on the big screen that won’t let them down. Probably these adaptations that will be released in the coming years will captivate you.

Not even the talents of Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Kaya Scodelario rescued the underwhelming Assassin’s Creed or the disastrous Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Given these examples Many may argue that the world has yet to see a great video game movie, but no one can argue with the fact that these materials have a strong market at the box office.

After the box office successes of movies like warcraft by Duncan Jones and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu with Ryan Reynolds It’s become pretty clear that the public wants to see their favorite video games translated on the big screen, and the big studios have taken notice. Here are some projects that, in the coming years, will try not to disappoint their captive audience.





‘borderlands’



Based on the popular video game set on the fictional abandoned planet of Pandora, where people search for a mysterious relicthe next movie Borderlands It will mix comedy, science fiction and action. The project is headed by filmmaker Eli Roth and will feature a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis.





‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’



Although it is based on a tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks promising with the participation of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. The action-adventure story will focus on a gang of thieves who go on an epic heist to recover a lost relic.





‘Metal Gear Solid’



Still no title defined, the film version of metal gear solid will focus on the dangerous mission of an elite soldier, Solid Snake, to recover a tank that has been stolen by a terrorist group. The director responsible for this adaptation is Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island), while the protagonist will be the incredible Oscar Isaac (whom we recently saw in the series Secrets of a marriage Y Moon Knight).





‘Sniper Elite’



Set in World War II, Sniper Elite will follow elite sniper Karl Fairburne through an action-packed chase in which the protagonist will try to save British Prime Minister Winston Churchill from the assassin who is trying to kill him. The film will be directed by Brad Peyton, responsible for Rampage: Devastation Y Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault.





‘Ghost of Tsushima’



The film based on Ghost of Tsushima plans to focus on samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last survivor of his clan, who must cast aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war. The project will be led by Chad Stahelsky (John Wick) and will feature a Japanese cast.





‘The Division’



The Divisionthe upcoming action thriller from Netflix, will chronicle how a devastating virus is unleashed on the citizens of New York City on Black Friday. The film is based on the video game of the same name and is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red alert), the screenplay by Rafe Judkins (Uncharted) and performances by Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.





‘Super Mario Bros.’



In the animated film based on the popular Nintendo video game, Super Mario Bros, the actor Chris Prattadmired for his work in Guardians of the Galaxy Y jurassic worldlends his voice to the mustachioed Italian plumber. The star-studded cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Jack Black like Bowser.