Movies cars, how much would they cost if they were really for sale

Ford Anglia – 1,292,168 euros

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA-March 14, 2014: The Flying Ford Anglia used in the Harry Potter films sits on display in a mall on March 14th, 2014. Shutterstock

The flying Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, if it were normally on sale, could cost 1,292,168 euros, mainly due to the system to make it fly. So does magic have a price?

DeLorean DMC-12 – € 47,810

OSAKA, JAPAN – Feb 12, 2016: Use movie of Ready Player One. Photo of De Lorean from Back to the Future at Universal Studios Japan. Shutterstock

The DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future, perhaps one of the most iconic cars in film history, would cost around € 47,810 in real life, including its core component, the mythical flow channeler.

Lightning McQueen – € 858,138

LOS ANGELES – JUN 18: LIGHTNING McQUEEN arrives to the “Cars 2” World Premiere on June 18,2011 in Hollywood, CA Shutterstock

Lightning McQueen, hero of many children and protagonist of the Cars trilogy, would cost 858,138 euros which includes the purchase price of a Dodge Viper and all the necessary modifications to make it race.

Cadillac Ecto-1 – 30,581 euros

Cadillac Ambulance Ecto-1

The Cadillac Ecto-1 is the legendary Ghostbusters car. Based on an ambulance version of the Cadillac flagship of the time, it would cost just € 30,581 today.

Loading... Advertisements

The Interceptor – 30,151 euros

ford australia

The Interceptor is the legendary car from the first episode of Mad Max, the one that gave Mel Gibson the first great notoriety. This is a Ford Falcon GT and today it would cost 30,151 euros

Herbie – 17,229 euros

The legendary Volkswagen Beetle protagonist of the various Herbie films is the cheapest car to buy, as it would cost only 17,229 euros

READ ALSO:

The 10 most famous cars in cinema and TV

The most famous cars in cinema