Movies Chris Pratt has made besides Jurassic World

Since 2014, Chris Pratt is one of the highest paid Hollywood actors. Forbes magazine has included him three times in its Celebrity 100 list and TIME named him one of the most influential celebrities. Likewise, the also film producer is considered one of the highest grossing actors in history.

One of the film projects that has given him great fame and fortuneit was having starred in three films in the Jurassic Park franchise: “Jurassic World”, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, and “Jurassic World: Dominion”. For his character as Owen Grady, he was nicknamed “sexiest velociraptor trainer”.

But dinosaurs are not the only thing in the extensive career of this actor, 43 years old and originally from Virginia, Minnesota, United States. Next, we share five successful movies Chris Pratt has starred in, plus “Jurassic World”.

Chris Pratt He obtained great acting recognition at an international level, when he played “Peter Quill / Star-Lord” in “Guardians of the Galaxy”which is part of the wonderful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is worth mentioning that with this character, he also appeared in the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

The actor will return to his “Peter Quill / Star-Lord” character for the third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which is in post-production.

With the winner of the Oscar Award, the actress Jennifer Lawrence (protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games”), Chris Pratt starred in the science fiction and romance film “Passengers”.

The story takes place in the not too distant future, where humanity has been forced to go out in search of new planets to colonize. This journey involves a long journey through space, making it impossible to travel awake, since its duration is 120 years.

As a voice actor, he participated in the animated film “The Lego Movie” and its sequel “The Lego Movie 2”directed and co-written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Another animated film that has given Chris Pratt great success was “Onward” (in Latin America “United”) by Disney-Pixar. It also features the voices of Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfood (Chris Pratt), embark on an adventure in which they set out to discover if there is still any magic left in the world that will allow them to get through. one last day with their father, who passed away when they were too young to remember him.

Throughout his acting career, has shown a fascinating versatility with his characters. In the western and action movie, “The seven magnificents”played Joshua Faraday, one of the cowboys recruited to liberate a town.

Whether training velociraptors or fighting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Pratt conquers not only lovers of the seventh art, but also specialized critics and movie box offices.