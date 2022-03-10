Movies. ‘Cyrano’, a musical without noses

The French neo-romantic playwright Edmond Rostand devised Cyrano de Bergerac in 1897 as a heroic drama in five acts (given that it was written for the stage) and in which the popular protagonist is a poetic soldier, proud and sentimental, but with a great defect: having a ridiculously large nose. In love with a beautiful woman, his cousin Roxane, he feels unrequited for looking ugly. Roxane, for her part, is in love with Christian de Neuvilette, who is a soldier cadet. Unlike Cyrano, Christian is handsome, but he lacks the wit of the protagonist.

As is known, Cyrano agrees with Christian to write love letters to Roxane, because in this way he will at least be able to express his feelings to his beloved. Roxane, increasingly impressed by the spirit of her love, confesses to Christian, moved, that although her love for him began with physical attractiveness, now it was her soul that she loved. This is devastating for Christian and exhilarating for Cyrano, as she mentions that she would like him even if he was ugly. The rest of the story you already know.

Period stage adaptations often work well on film, and Rostand’s character has been no exception. Cyrano de Bergerac It has been made into a movie on numerous occasions. Surely, the most famous versions are the 1950 one, starring José Ferrer (for which he won the Oscar) and the 1990 one, starring Gérard Depardieu (who was also nominated but did not win it). Another updated adaptation was the one directed by Fred Schepisi in 1987. The latter starred Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah and was titled Roxanneand.

In all of them, with more or less success, the theme of the prominent nose was (as is avoided in the play) a determining factor. Whether in comedy or drama form, Cyrano was hiding from his crush due to his exaggerated trunk. But lo and behold, Joe Wright, director of this new version of Cyrano, has given a twist that does not seem to work. Wright is no stranger to adapting literary classics. In fact, he has already done it before with Jane Austen and her pride and prejudice (2005), with Tolstoy in Anna Karenina (2012) and with more contemporary authors such as Ian McEwan in Atonement (2007). Now he takes the story of Cyrano de Bergerac and gives himself some literary license, substituting the nasal excess for the short stature of the protagonist and turning an interesting story into an extravagant musical, which ends somewhat lost, despite the excellent interpretive work of ‘Tyrion Lannister’ Dinklage. He disappoints the viewer who expected more from this tragedy, now converted into a musical with a score and songs composed by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner.

But it is worth checking the work of the entire cast, including Peter Dinklage, who along with Haley Bennett, offers the best moments of the film and the most emotional. They are the moments that reach the heart the most and the ones that make the most of their noses.

