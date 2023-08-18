Movies & Family Shopping

Entertainment

Georgina teaches how to spend a day of shopping and cinema in Arabia with Cristiano and his kids

aldesmark

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo they’re adjusting with their whole family new life in Saudi Arab, The Portuguese player will face his second season after arriving in the country in December 2022 Al Nasr Football Club. A contract that runs until 2025.

The family of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoying a day out Saudi Arab

And what is a day like in the Cristiano family? influencer It has been disclosed. Georgina has shared from her Instagram account and which you can see title videohow is a day Family to Riyadh. First they have gone to the city cinema, but it is not a projection room. The couple spent the afternoon with their five children Vox Cinema, one of the most spectacular cinemas in the world,

Georgina Rodríguez and Ronaldo (The Social Network) in the world’s most spectacular cinema

With more than 50 million followers, Georgina continues to share all the news on her social networks. After enjoying the cinema, they went out Shopping Mall,shopping and cinema with my life,

In a picture you can see Cristiano Ronaldo’s young daughter and Jacka choosing a toy in a shop. In another picture, you can see the Portuguese player with his children. waiting to catch the lift, many followers of influencer They wanted to comment on Family Planning: “Beautiful,

While Ronaldo’s family is adjusting very well in life news about saudi arabia Separation from Georgina Rodriguez with the player’s family The Portuguese follow. especially after absence of two christening her niece Lover.

,It’s a pity, but in the end it will not come. He might already be playing in Saudi Arabia and it’s not like we’re right next to him. even if i have a plane It is not so easy to come on those dates”Has been confirmed hugo aveiroOlder brother of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source link

