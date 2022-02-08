Movies for Valentine’s Day: Here are the best ones for a romantic evening

Valentine’s Day is getting dangerously close, and if you don’t have the chance to go out for dinner, you can snuggle up on the sofa and watch some themed movies.

February 14th is a personal celebration, in the sense that there are those who celebrate it and those who do not, those who do it in company, some alone, some with their sweetheart, some with friends. Who mistreats her and who waits for her. In short, in one way or another, February 14 does not go unnoticed and if like us you adore movies, here is those for a home-style lover’s party, but romantic at the same time. It starts from 1971 with the touching Harold & Maude that not everyone has seen, a fable about the relationship between an eighteen-year-old (Bud Colt) and an eighty-year-old (Ruth Gordon) full of energy, to then continue with Jack Nicholson, Julia Roberts And Hugh Grant in Something is changed And Notting Hill, the title that cannot be missing on Valentine’s Day. ready for a rewatch?

Harold & Maude (1971)

A love story that these days would immediately go to the center of controversy even if only filmic, between the eighteen year old Harold (Bud Colt) e Maude (Ruth Gordon, Mia Farrow’s nosy neighbor in Rosemary’s baby), a woman close to eighty. He is already bored with life and stages timeless suicides to “wake up” the mother’s soul mother.One day the meeting with Maudean old woman full of energy, makes him discover the beauty of existence, of freedom and of free and ageless love. She gets two nominations for ai Golden Globe, precisely for the interpretations of the protagonists. The songs of Cat Stevens as the background.

Something is changed (1997)

One of the best interpretations of Jack Nicholson (if we don’t count The Shining)in fact, the third one wins Career Oscar. Its awesome Melvina misanthropic, racist and grumpy romance writer, he doesn’t cope well with changes in his life. His obsession with life and humans undergoes an unexpected overturning when Carol (Helen Hunt), the waitress at the club she usually frequents, has to quit her job. A piece of the daily puzzle of the grumpy man is no longer in the right place and this does not give him peace (a bit OCD). here he takes in hand, for the first time, the reins of what happens in his life.

Notting Hill (1999)

A romantic film that has become a timeless classica bit like Pretty Woman (and in fact there is Julia). Also here Julia Roberts is the protagonist, this time paired with Hugh Grantthe typical handsome English king of the nineties romantic movies and companion with Elizabeth Hurley, iconic even if “ditched”. The London Borough of the title became even more popular with tourists after the release of the film: many were looking for the garden where the two loversplayed by Grant and Roberts, swap the first kiss and the travel bookshop where he works William (Grant) so much so that some of these places have taken the opportunity to attract the public. This is where the young man loses his head for film diva Anna Scott (Roberts).

Moulin Rouge (2001)

It is one of the most beautiful love musicals ever, and the opposite cannot be said about this. Ewan McGregor And Nicole Kidman they make a perfect couple on the big screen, with crazy chemistry. The songs of Elton Johnof the Queenfrom Madonna, Sting And Paul McCartney they are the perfect soundtrack to burst into tears, they sublimate the baroque scenes directed by the Australian director Baz Luhrmann, which at the beginning of the new millennium brings the musical back to the surface. The journey takes us to the Paris of the late nineteenth century in the arms of a poignant love and two protagonists who enchant with their beauty and their voices

The pages of our life(2004)

Ryan Gosling And Rachel McAdams slaughtered on the set of The pages of our life by Nick Cassavetes, only to end up in a troubled love story. They promised very well, but they certainly wouldn’t have expected to get that high and that they would leave their mark on the romantic genre, with a film that would become iconic. The story in which they are protagonists made the hearts of the spectators palpitate and their sensual kiss in the rain made history, so much so that it won him an MTV Movie Award. In the cast there is also a sublime one Gena Rowlands (director’s mother).

If you leave me I delete you (2004)

One of the most original films of 2004 and that more than once made us think about our breakups. The loving couple is made up of Kate Winslet And Jim Carrey and sees the process, after a breakup, of the erasing of memories. In reality it is alone Clementine (Winslet) to undergo surgery, Joel (Carrey) is still in love with her and wants to keep her memories. A visionary and poetic love story that has become a cult and that makes us understand that sometimes, suffering for love helps to make a cut.

La La Land (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dance and sing in the award-winning musical (14 nominations for the Oscar) by Damien Chazelle. The story is about Sebastiana musician jazz who wants to make the leap to success e My an aspiring actress looking for her chance. A perfect understanding is born between the two, until their paths take different paths.

The truth is he does not like you enough

The truth is he does not like you enougha 2009 film directed by Ken Kwapis, stars the naive and romantic Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin, the Snow of One Upon a Time), who has always believed he can interpret male behaviors when it comes to love, which is he throws into appointments because he wants to find prince charming, and eight of his peers, all struggling with the complicated universe of romantic relationships, are the setting for stories that, in one way or another, intersect.