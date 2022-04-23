Movies in which Sienna Miller, star of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, has worked – New Woman

Sienna Miller returns to the fore with ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ a production in which he once again shows off his talent, his drama and of his natural way of convincing the audience through his interpretations that are impeccable.

Therefore, it is not surprising that in this new role she managed to surprise those who already missed her in front of the screens in which she has captivated the audience. Here is no exception, becauseadd a character who is willing to do anything, despite the adversities that come his way and that do not allow him to have a clear horizon. Besides, shows off her beauty, which at 40 years old, remains intact and with this he manages to make those who have always followed in his footsteps in the entertainment industry fall in love.

Therefore, if you are a connoisseur of his career in which he took off through participation in “Factory Girl”, “Stardust”, among other ambitious projects, then you should not lose sight of these titles in which he wasted talent and demonstrated his versatility.

Movies of Sienna Miller, star of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Until now ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is called to be one of the productions in which Sienna Miller has recently stood out. Here she makes it clear that she is more than willing to continue being part of important productions in which she can display her innate ability to transmit emotions, sensations and other aspects that make her confirm her credibility in the film industry. entertainment.

But, if you are a faithful follower of this outstanding actress and model, do not hesitate to take a look at the other series or movies in which he has been a part and have allowed him to demonstrate that he is one of the best in his style. These are ideal to put together a weekend marathon with your loved ones:

The Sniper

This is one of the productions in which Miller shows off his histrionics, since it is based on the titled novel; “American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in US Military History” which was written by Chris Kyle, the protagonist of this story.

It presents a series of unimaginable conflicts that he will have to assume in the midst of the Iraq War in which he has to face the harshest confrontations that will be disturbing and unforgettable in his life. She here she assumes the role of Taya Renae Kyle.

The Catcher Was a Spy

This film describes the following: “Moe Berg (Paul Rudd), a world-class baseball player, leads a double life while also being a spy for the United States government. During the fifteen years in which he plays as a professional, he is at the same time a fundamental part of the OSS (Office of Strategic Services, the former CIA)”.

Here she plays Estella Huni, a woman who is also willing to do anything and who helps unmask those who want to harm him. In this production he makes a very significant and dramatic participation.