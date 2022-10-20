Movies like Superbad to die of laughter on the weekend

If you are one of those who still fondly remember the movie that Greg Mottola directed in 2007, super bad, and you want to see other productions of this style, you are in the right place. Starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse focused on two best friends, Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) who will do the impossible to fulfill the social mandate that finishing high school implies. 15 years later, productions clearly marked by this story continue to appear and we recommend some of them.

+ Superbad-style movies and where to watch them

5-Good Boys

direct daughter of super bad in relation to ties and the desire to belong, this film directed by Gene Stupnitsky is found in Netflix. The story revolves around three friends who are entering puberty and who are invited to a party where, if all goes well, they will have their first kiss. All gags of a sexual nature are es-pec-ta-cu-la-res.

4 – Booksmart

The film directed by Olivia Wilde not available on any platform streaming but you can easily find it. The story revolves around two super studious high school classmates who realize on their graduation day that trying so hard, to the point of neglecting social life, hasn’t been worth it. Therefore, they plan to spend an unforgettable last night.

3 – Easy A

Directed by Will Gluckthis film is available in the catalog of hbo max. Starring Emma Stone is a reversal of the novel the scarlet letter written by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Stone puts on the skin of Olivea young woman who believes that if she makes her schoolmates believe that she has a much more sexually free life than she really is, she will be able to benefit from it.

2 – Project X

100% for adults, this film of Nima Nourizadeh It’s in Netflix. It focuses on three classmates who are going through their last year of studies and it occurs to them that the best way to say goodbye to their life at school is with an unforgettable party. With social networks as a context, in one of the first films to use them as a narrative tool, we will soon see how everything ends in disaster.

1 – Mean Girls

The film that reunited the star cast with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried Is available in Prime Video. The story revolves around the newcomer cadywho moved from Africa where she was educated at home by her parents, to the United States, where she must learn to live with all the groups that are formed in these institutions, while falling in love with the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl from school.