movies not to be missed

Among the cinematographic themes that have always been most successful, biographical films must certainly be included. The reasons are numerous, but most of these tend to refer to the fame of the character, or to what he has accomplished. Among the films of this genre there are numerous ones dedicated to the transposition of the life of singers, and it is easy to understand how in this case the artist’s fame plays a fundamental role, as it is capable of making the film potentially interesting for all fans of the hero. However, it is not just about this: biographical films dedicated to singers lend themselves particularly to investigating the personal life of the artist, staging lesser-known facts or personal aspects that are decisive in creating the stage character who, often, is the only one. be known to the public. In short, there are films in particular that are certainly worth seeing.

This is undoubtedly the case of Bohemian Rhapsody, a 2018 film dedicated, as the title already obvious, to Queen. The plot traces the first 15 years of the career of the famous English band, reaching the historic Live-Aid concert on July 13, 1985. Freddie Mercury, frontman and leading figure of the band, is played by Rami Malek and the film dedicates ample space to its own to his person, exploring above all his relationship with his group mates and sentimental relationships: with a historical concession, the film ends with Mercury’s discovery that he has contracted AIDS. The film was awarded four Oscars, including Best Actor to Rami Malek, and became the most successful musical biopic in film history; in Italy it was the most watched film of all 2018.

Another very recent film is Rocketman, from 2019, centered on the life of Elton John. The plot of the film starts from 1983 and, using a flashback, traces the career of the British singer-songwriter starting from his youth during the 1950s. Also in this case the film, in addition to his career, focuses in particular on the private life of Elton John, staging the sentimental aspects and the excesses from which he has distanced himself. Awarded the Academy Award for Best Song, the film premiered out of competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and was greeted with a standing ovation.

The biopic on Elvis Presley’s career, expected on June 24th, deserves a mention. Directed by Baz Luhrmann and with a cast composed, among others, by Austin Butler in the role of Elvis and by Tom Hanks in the role of the historic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, it is a film that, although not yet released, promises to collect success. In addition to Memphis, the stage for the first steps of the future king of rock and his last years in the Graceland estate, it is easy to imagine that Las Vegas cannot be missing among the settings, whose image continues to be the background even today to the modern online platforms that they perpetuate the legend, as are the references to the artist’s cinematographic career.

Finally, a few more years on his shoulders for Ray, released in the USA in 2004 and at the beginning of 2005 in Italy, a biopic that stages the career of Ray Charles. Starting from childhood, in the southern United States of the 1930s, the film covers the main stages in the life and career of the African American artist: the death of his brother, the loss of sight at the age of 7, musical training, activism for the civil rights of people of color and difficult romantic relationships. The film represented the launch pad of Jaime Foxx’s career, who was also able to make use of contact with Ray Charles himself: the singer, who died a few months before the film’s release in the cinema, had received a braille copy of the screenplay , being able to express its evaluations on the matter. The film was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actor for the interpretation rendered by Foxx: the latter also represented the most popular component of the film with the public along with the soundtrack, not surprisingly also winner of the Oscar.