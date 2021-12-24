Movies on TV over the Christmas weekend: free to air, on satellite and in streaming

Ready to face the Christmas weekend with the right positive energy? Among the various gifts that you will find under the tree there are also new films, to be seen not only in the cinema but also on TV (or with any other device) thanks to the streaming platforms: in fact, highly anticipated titles such as Don’t Look have arrived. Up (with a cast for big occasions, in which Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep stand out) and Being the Ricardos (starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem).

However, on the free-to-air and satellite channels, there is no shortage of Christmas classics such as An armchair for two with Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, but also (for romantic souls) Love does not go on holiday with Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet.

Of course it does not end here: here are all our tips for these days of celebration.

Free-to-air film

An armchair for two – Friday 24 December (9.32 pm), Italy 1

Director: John Landis

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Ameche, Ralph Bellamy

Year: 1983

Plot: Two elderly partners make a bet, which is to transform any bum into a successful manager and vice versa. After picking up a crook who lives on the streets, the two frame the manager of their business until he is arrested.

Love does not go on vacation – Friday 24 December (21.25), Rete 4

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Edward Burns, Lydia Blanco, John Krasinski

Year: 2006

Plot: An American producer and a British journalist, both suffering from a disappointment in love, decide (even if they don’t know each other) to

exchange apartments via the internet. Destiny will give them the opportunity to rediscover love.

Every cursed Christmas – Saturday 25 December (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Directed by: Giacomo Ciarrapico, Mattia Torre, Luca Vendruscolo

Cast: Alessandro Cattelan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Valerio Mastandrea, Corrado Guzzanti, Marco Giallini, Francesco Pannofino, Laura Morante, Caterina Guzzanti, Stefano Fresi, Andrea Sartoretti

Year: 2014

Plot: Massimo and Giulia have very different stories and lives, but when they meet, love at first sight is immediately triggered. There is only one problem: Christmas is approaching ominous. The decision to spend the holidays with their respective families will prove to be an unsuspected catastrophe with tragicomic implications.

Dirty Dancing – Forbidden dance – Saturday December 25th (9.10pm), Paramount Network

Director: Emile Ardolino

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Gray, Cynthia Rhodes, Jerry Orbach

Year: 1987

Plot: The Houseman family decides to spend a quiet vacation in the pleasant places of the East Coast. Here one of the two daughters, the sixteen-year-old Baby, begins to get bored and so, while the hotel guests indulge in the dances, she discovers that the dances are much more wild in the wing intended for the service staff. The girl gets caught up in the rhythm and attraction for dance teacher Johnny Castle.

Maleficent – Sunday 26 December (21.25), Rai 1

Director: Robert Stromberg

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Sam Riley, Brenton Thwaites, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple

Year: 2014

Plot: The young Maleficent is a beautiful woman with a pure soul, who works to defend the kingdom from invaders. Unfortunately, a betrayal will turn his heart into a piece of ice.

Chocolat – Sunday 26 December (9.10pm), Paramount Network

Director: Lasse Hallström

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Lena Olin, Alfred Molina

Year: 2000

Plot: Vianne and her daughter Anouk open a chocolate shop in a small French town called Lansquenet. The event brings a certain confusion in the country, also because the opening takes place in the period of Lent, during which fasting should be observed. As if that were not enough, a group of gypsies arrive in the city whose leader befriends Vianne.

Movies on satellite

Wonder Woman – Friday 24 December (9.15 pm), Premium Cinema

Director: Patty Jenkins

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Year: 2017

Plot: Diana is the daughter of Queen Hippolyta, ruler of the Amazons and lives with her sisters on the mysterious island of Themyscira. From an early age she longs to become strong like them, but her mother is against it and therefore she is secretly trained by Aunt Antiope, leader of the army. Once she has grown up, she witnesses Captain Steve Trevor ditching and rescues him. A group of German soldiers lands in search of her, engaging in battle with the Amazons who repel them, albeit at the cost of several losses including Antiope herself, who on her deathbed urges Diana to follow the fate of the Amazons and kill Ares.

Like a cat on the ring road-Return to Coccia di Morto – Saturday 25 December (9.15 pm), Sky Cinema 1

Directed by: Riccardo Milani

Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero

Year: 2021

Plot: Three years after the events of the previous film, Alessio and Agnese meet again in a London pub. Meanwhile, in Rome Monica ends up in prison because of the twins who hid stolen goods (in the oil drums of Pizza and Samosa) and calls Giovanni in search of help. Our thinker, now linked to the young and rampant Camilla, is engaged in a project to recover a space in the suburbs and to get Monica out of prison he commutes the detention with a job in the parish of San Basilio led by Don Davide, so beautiful how pious. This is how Monica and Giovanni’s lives intertwine again but this time, despite the usual differences of the case and the thousand troubles they will get into, a true love story seems to be born between the two.

Biancaneve – Sunday 26 December (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Family

Director: Tarsem Singh

Cast: Lily Collins, Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane, Sean Bean

Year 2012

Plot: Widowed, the King remarries Queen Clementianna to give a family to his daughter Snow White. The woman, however, an expert in black magic, finds a way to eliminate her consort and ascend the throne, which would be up to Snow White. The latter is even removed from the palace, also because the stepmother is jealous of her beauty.

Streaming movies

Don’t Look Up – Netflix

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande

Year: 2021

Plot: Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky and Professor Randall Mindy make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. But there is a big problem: it is on a collision course with the Earth and it doesn’t seem to interest anyone. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean and his servile son and chief of staff Jason, to the station for The Daily Rip, a lively program of the morning led by Brie and Jack. Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking.

Being the Ricardos – Amazon Prime Video

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat

Year: 2021

Plot: Film that reveals the behind-the-scenes of the revolutionary 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy, telling the complicated romantic and professional relationship that bound the lead actors Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The first Christmas – Infinity +

Director: Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone

Cast: Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Massimo Popolizio, Roberta Mattei, Giacomo Mattia

Year: 2019

Plot: Salvo and Valentino, a thief and a priest, will find themselves on a journey through time, up to Year Zero. Projected into this past dimension, they will have to deal with many characters encountered along the way, including an unpublished Herod.

A son named Erasmus – TIMVision

Director: Alberto Ferrari

Cast: Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu, Ricky Memphis, Daniele Liotti

Year: 2020

Plot: Twenty years after their Erasmus in Lisbon, four friends return to Portugal for a sad event, namely the funeral of Amalia, the girl they all were madly in love with in their youth. Once they arrive at their destination, the men discover that she has a son and the father is one of them.

Noelle – Disney +

Director: Marc Lawrence

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty

Year: 2019

Plot: At the North Pole there is an air of crisis: after the death of the Santa Claus in charge, his son Nick Kringle has difficulty completing the training to take his place. His younger sister Noelle, who’s in charge of keeping the Christmas spirit alive, suggests he take a break. Nick follows her advice, but then threatens to never return. The girl will then have to do everything to bring him home and save Christmas.

The Three Musketeers – RaiPlay

Director: Paul WS Anderson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Orlando Bloom, Logan Lerman, Matthew Macfadyen, Christoph Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen, Ray Stevenson, Juno Temple, Luke Evans, James Corden, Gabriella Wilde

Year: 2011

Plot: The young D’Artagnan joins what were once the three legendary musketeers fallen into misfortune. Together they will try to thwart the plan of a beautiful double agent and her accomplices to usurp the throne of France and throw Europe into chaos.

Christmas with the ex – PlutoTV

Director: Brian Skiba

Cast: Kristy Swanson, Dean Cain, Lochlyn Munro, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Shannon Kummer, Sharon Thomas Cain

Year: 2014

Plot: A threatening snowstorm forces a man to spend Christmas with an unexpected and unpleasant company, namely the ex-wife, the rich suitor of the woman, but also the ex mother-in-law and her daughter.

The true story of the iron mask – Nexo +

Director: Antoine Dreyfus and Jean-Christophe de Revière

Year: 2021

Plot: Unpublished documentary that investigates one of the most fascinating mysteries in history. Who is behind the iron mask? Historians agree on a name, that of a certain Eustache Dauger, but they continue to clash over the person’s true identity. Was he just a waiter? Or was he a relative of the Sun King? But what if, as some say, the man in the iron mask was really Louis XIV’s half-brother? If that were the case, the history of France and Europe would be very different.