Movies on TV over the weekend: free to air, on satellite and in streaming

Is it cold, the sky is gray and the desire to leave the house during the weekend is really low? No problem: if you turn on the TV (or other devices) you can immerse yourself in many beautiful stories told by films of various kinds, from the past and the present. First of all, there is the programming of free-to-air and satellite channels, which offer titles that are always worth reviewing such as V for Vendetta with Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman, or the very romantic Harry meet Sally with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

Many surprises reserved by the streaming platforms, starting with the restored version by Infinity + of 7 Kilos in 7 Days, a jewel of the Italian comedy by Luca Verdone starring the couple Carlo Verdone – Renato Pozzetto, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of its release to the cinema .

Also in streaming arrive two new features: Red Notice (with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds) and Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (with Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton).

And it doesn’t end there: here are all our viewing tips for this weekend.

Free-to-air film

Old Man & The Gun – Friday 19 November (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Director: David Lowery

Cast: Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits ,, Ari Elizabeth Johnson, Tika Sumpter, Teagan Johnson

Year: 2018

Plot: It’s the true story of criminal Forrest Tucker, who escaped from San Quentin prison at the age of 70, landing an unprecedented series of hits that left law enforcement in the dark. Chasing Tucker is Detective John Hunt, fascinated by Forrest’s dedication to the art of theft and a woman, who loves him despite her chosen profession.

Shadowhunters-City of Bones – Friday 19 November (9.15 pm), Italy 2

Director: Harald Zwart

Cast: Lily Collins, Lena Headey, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kevin Zegers, Robert Sheehan, Jemima West, Jared Harris, Aidan Turner, Godfrey Gao, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Robert Maillet

Year: 2013

Plot: Teenage Clary accidentally discovers that she belongs to a group of shadow hunters, warrior angels who have been fighting in secret for centuries to save the world from the forces of evil. After the mysterious disappearance of her mother, the girl is followed by a group of hunters who show her the hidden side of New York, a dark underground world in which demons, wizards, werewolves, vampires and other horrifying creatures move.

Fear – Saturday 20 November (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: James Foley

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, William Petersen, Amy Brenneman

Year: 1996

Plot: Nicole is a sixteen year old who lives in Seattle. The young woman falls in love with David, who at first glance seems like the classic good guy. The two start a relationship and he is also introduced to the family, but the young man is not what he seems and the first to notice is Nicole’s father.

V per Vendetta – Saturday 20 November (9.15 pm), Italy 2

Director: James McTeigue

Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry, John Hurt, Tim Pigott-Smith

Year: 2005

Plot: We are in the near future in London, where a totalitarian regime dominates. An avenger named V, disguised as Guy Fawkes (the rebel hanged in the historic conspiracy of the powders of 1605), saves the young Evey from the violence of some policemen. Together, the two will fight against a regime that persecutes foreigners, homosexuals and opponents.

Sabrina – Sunday 21 November (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: Sydney Pollack

Cast: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, Greg Kinnear, Fanny Ardant, Nancy Marchand, John Wood, Richard Crenna

Year: 1995

Plot: Sabrina, daughter of the chauffeur of the very rich Larrabee family, has always been in love with David who, however, does not notice her in the slightest. The girl then turns to Paris and, when she returns to Long Island for two years, she reveals herself changed and transformed into a classy woman. Suddenly all eyes are on her, even in the Larrabee clan, so much so that David has a crush on her and decides to screw up his previous, very convenient engagement.

The Sentinel – The Traitor by Your Side – Sunday 21st November (9.10pm), Paramount Network

Director: Clark Johnson

Cast: Kim Basinger, Eva Longoria, Michael Douglas, Kiefer Shutherland

Year: 2006

Plot: Pete Garrison is appointed head of security for the wife of the President of the United States. After an attack on the latter, the man is accused of treason, but in reality he is the victim of a conspiracy. By the way, Pete is also in a relationship with the First Lady.

Movies on satellite

Harry, meet Sally – Friday 19th November (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: Rob Reiner

Cast: Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Year: 1989

Plot: Harry and Sally met in 1977. He is convinced that between a man and a woman there can be no friendship without sex and this thought scandalizes her, also because Harry is the boyfriend of a friend of hers. It is only the beginning of a game of hide and seek that will involve them for eleven years, before life makes them understand that deep down they have always loved each other.

Mystery at Crooked House – Saturday 20 November (9.15 pm), Sky Cinema 1

Director: Gilles Paquet-Brenner

Cast: Glenn Close, Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson, Max Irons, Terence Stamp, Amanda Abbington, Stefanie Martini, Julian Sands, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Christian McKay, Honor Kneafsey

Year: 2017

Plot: We are in England, in the late 1950s. Wealthy Greek patriarch Aristides Leonides dies under mysterious circumstances and niece Sophia asks private investigator Charles Hayward, her former lover, to settle on the family estate to investigate the affair. Once there, Charles meets the three generations of the Leonides dynasty by finding a poisonous atmosphere, full of resentment and jealousy.

Aspiring widower – Sunday 21 November (9.15 pm), Sky Cinema 1

Directed by: Massimo Venier

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Luciana Littizzetto, Alessandro Besentini, Francesco Brandi, Roberto Citran, Bebo Storti, Ninni Bruschetta

Year: 2013

Plot: Alberto Nardi is an entrepreneur capable of collecting only failures, but he married Susanna Almiraghi, one of the richest and most powerful industrialists in the North in Italy. The woman, tired of having an inconclusive and perpetually indebted husband at her side, decides to leave him but fate has it that everyone believes her to be the victim of a plane crash. Alberto thus finds himself managing the family’s financial empire, but within a day the reality is overturned again: Susanna, in reality, never got on the crashed plane and returns home. Alberto then begins to think of a way to get rid of his wife for good.

Streaming movies

Red Notice – Netflix

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, Melissa Kennemore

Year: 2021

Plot: John Hartley is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to capture major fugitives. His research around the world catapulted him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to ally with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth, in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer”.

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight – Amazon Prime Video

Director: David Lowery

Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson

Year: 2021

Plot: Sir Gawain is King Arthur’s reckless and stubborn nephew who embarks on an intrepid adventure to confront the mythical Green Knight, an emerald-skinned giant who tests men. Gawain battles ghosts, giants, thieves and crooks in what becomes a deeper journey of self-discovery, to prove himself in the eyes of his family and kingdom to face his greatest rival.

7 Kilos in 7 Days – Infinity +

Directed by: Luca Verdone

Cast: Carlo Verdone, Renato Pozzetto, Elena Fabrizi, Silvia Annichiarico, Tiziana Pini, Franco Diogene

Year: 1986

Plot: Alfio Tamburini and his former classmate Silvano Baracchi, after graduating in medicine with the minimum of marks, work respectively as masseur-callist and seller of sanitary items. Having met again by chance nine years after graduation, the two decide to make a change in their career and open a clinic to lose weight by adapting the country house of Alfio’s wife. Attracted by advertising, customers are not long in coming, but between grueling workouts, gymnastics, empty plates (with the exception of a strange concoction) they soon begin to doubt the effectiveness of the cure and rebel. When the situation seems to be irrecoverable, Alfio and Silvano get the stroke of genius.

Milk – TIMVision

Director: Gus Van Sant

Cast: Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Emile Hirsch, James Franco, Diego Luna, Brandon Boyce, Denis O’Hare, Victor Garber

Year: 2008

Plot: The true story of Harvey Milk, the first declared homosexual to hold a post in the public administration. He was a homosexual rights activist and a major political mediator during the 1970s. These are the last eight years of his life until he was assassinated by a fellow city councilor.

Underwater – Disney +

Director: William Eubank

Cast: Kristen Stewart, TJ Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright

Year: 2020

Plot: A group of scientists is hit by an earthquake while working underwater. Survivors will find themselves dealing with an unexpected threat from the ocean floor and making extreme choices to stay alive.

Left Passion – RaiPlay

Director: Marco Ponti

Cast: Valentina Lodovini, Alessandro Preziosi, Vinicio Marchioni, Eva Riccobono, Geppi Cucciari, Iurij Ferrini, Glenn Blackhall

Year: 2013

Plot: Nina, born into a simple family and engaged to the young writer Bernardo, grew up with strong leftist values ​​that she does not hesitate to highlight. Instead Giulio is the son of a wealthy industrial family, not interested in sharing his clearly right-wing political ideas and keen to enjoy life with his girlfriend Simonetta. A chance encounter will make Nina and Giulio cross paths who, after the initial dislike, will feel mutually attracted.

Down with love – Pluto TV

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Ewan McGregor, Sarah Paulson, David Hyde Pierce, Rachel Dratch, Jack Plotnick, Tony Randall

Year: 2003

Plot: We are in New York, 1962. Barbara Novak is a feminist writer with an aversion to love, who even goes so far as to write a novel entitled Down with love. The book becomes a best-seller, as well as a guide for many women. Her battle against love will continue until she meets the charming journalist Catcher Block, intent on making her change her mind.

Sea Lions-Friends to Save – Nexo +

Director: Amelia McCarten, Paul Phelan

Narrator: Sam Neill

Year: 2020

Plot: Between a jagged rock face and a roaring ocean, lives a colony of Australian sea lions. In an environment as hard as it is beautiful, you can immerse yourself in the story of the life of one of the most? singular, intelligent and playful of Australia. A journey inside the colony where a life of great intimacy, tenderness and awkwardness must often give way to a life of great sacrifice and courage. You will discover the world of a rare Australian sea lion cub as you meet the people who are trying to save its species.