Movies on TV over the weekend: free to air, on satellite and in streaming

Less than a month to go before Christmas and at the weekend the shopping streets are already starting to fill up for the classic gift hunt, while every occasion is good to meet up with friends and relatives. But if you don’t like chaos and you prefer to stay at home, it’s important to know how to occupy your time well, so let’s go to the cinema in TV format. As always, the programming of the free and satellite channels is rich and among the films that deserve to be (re) seen there is Elle with an extraordinary Isabelle Huppert, but also the romantic Endless with Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton. The streaming platforms are no exception and offer titles from the past but also more recent such as the thriller Invisible Man with Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton.

Of note (also in streaming) Two women-Passing, Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut based on the novel by Nella Larsen, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

Free-to-air film

2 Fast 2 Furious – Friday 26 November (9.05 pm), 20

Director: John Singleton

Cast: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes, Cole Hauser, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, James Remar, Devon Aoki, Thom Barry

Year: 2003

Plot: Agent O’Conner, stripped of his badge, is recruited by the FBI to infiltrate a clandestine car racing loop in Miami and dismantle a criminal organization.

Spy – Friday 26 November (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Jude Law, Rose Byrne, Will Yun Lee, Jason Statham, Allison Janney

Year: 2015

Plot: Susan Cooper works as an analyst for the CIA and, thanks to her duties carried out behind a simple desk, she is the unknown heroine of a series of dangerous missions. Following the inability of her partner and an agent to participate in an important project, the woman finds herself the protagonist in the first person of a plan to dismantle the illegal arms trade.

A chalet for two – Saturday 27 November (9.30 pm), TV8

Director: Jennifer Gibson

Cast: Erica Durance, Robin Dunne, Micah Kalisch, Jennifer Gibson

Year: 2019

Plot: Grace recently divorced, but wants her teenage daughter to experience magical holidays, so book a chalet in a beautiful Christmas village in Vermont. But once they arrive there they have a nasty surprise: the house has already been booked by a grumpy writer who hates Christmas. Forced coexistence will lead to unexpected news.

The Life of David Gale – Saturday 27 November (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: Alan Parker

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Kate Winslet, Laura Linney, Rhona Mitra, Gabriel Mann

Year: 2003

Plot: The reporter Bitsey Bloom is sent to a prison to do an interview with David Gale, a university professor close to execution, who ironically was engaged in the fight against the death penalty. The story of the man’s events are intertwined with the investigations carried out by the journalist together with his colleague Zack.

Elle – Sunday 28 November (9.20 pm), Rai 4

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny, Charles Berling

Year: 2016

Plot: Michèle is a successful woman who owns a company that designs video games. When she suffers a rape, her life changes dramatically: she cannot trust any man, not even those close to her. So he decides to find out who is the culprit.

Alexander – Sunday 28 November (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Colin Farrell, Anthony Hopkins, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Jared Leto

Year: 2004

Plot: We are in 300 BC Alexander III of Macedon is a king and great leader who, having ascended to the throne when he was just twenty, subdues much of the then known world. To tell his story is the old Ptolemy, his only follower arrived at a ripe age.

Movies on satellite

Qua la paampa 2-A friend is forever – Friday 26 November (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Family

Director: Gail Mancuso

Cast: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin

Year: 2019

Plot: Bailey spends his life in Michigan on the farm of his owners Ethan and Hannah. He also has a new playmate, namely CJ, the couple’s niece. The problem is that Gloria, CJ’s mother, decides to take her away with her away from the farm. Bailey then prepares to leave his old life for a new one but promising Ethan to protect CJ at any cost.

Endless – Saturday 27 November (9.15 pm), Sky Cinema 1

Director: Scott Speer

Cast: Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton, DeRon Horton, Famke Janssen, Zoe Belkin

Year: 2020

Plot: Chris and Riley are very much in love, but are separated by a terrible accident that leaves the boy in a limbo between life and death. In this dimension, Chris sees Riley suffer, until they find a way to connect and share fun and deeply emotional moments.

The Mask-From zero to myth – Sunday 28 November (9.15 pm), Premium Cinema

Director: Chuck Russell

Cast: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Amy Yasbeck, Richard Jeni

Year: 1994

Plot: Stanley is a simpleton made fun of by everyone, who has a crush on a beautiful and unattainable woman. One day, while walking next to a pier, he seems to see a body in the water: he dives, but finds only an old mask. Out of curiosity he wears it and an extraordinary metamorphosis takes place: Charlie turns into a real human tornado able to combine all colors.

Streaming movies

Two Women-Passing – Netflix

Director: Rebecca Hall

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Alexander Skarsgård

Year: 2021

Plot: We are in New York, in 1929. Irene Redfield and Clare Kendry are two black women, former childhood friends who meet casually on a summer afternoon. A reluctant Irene opens the doors of her home to Clare, who first enters the graces of her husband and family and then into those of her broad social circle. The more deeply the two women’s lives intertwine, the more Irene sees Clare upset her hitherto stable existence.

Invisible Man – Amazon Prime Video

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid

Year: 2020

Plot: Cecilia Kass is trapped in an abusive relationship with a brilliant scientist. One day he decides to run away in the middle of the night and to lose his tracks. Meanwhile, the man devises a diabolical plan.

The first cool thing – Infinity +

Directed by: Paolo Virzì

Cast: Micaela Ramazzotti, Stefania Sandrelli, Valerio Mastandrea, Claudia Pandolfi, Paolo Ruffini, Marco Messeri, Aurora Frasca, Giacomo Bibbiani, Giulia Burgalassi, Francesco Rapalino, Isabella Cecchi, Sergio Albelli, Dario Ballantini

Year: 2009

Plot: We are in the summer of 1971, in a bathhouse. Anna Michelucci, on vacation with her children Valeria and Bruno, is elected the most beautiful mother. Bruno has a difficult relationship with her, also because at school she is said to be a woman of easy virtue. Things do not improve in the teenage years, so much so that this complicates his approaches towards the fairer sex. Life, however, will allow Bruno to reconcile with his mother many years later.

They called him Jeeg Robot – TIMVision

Director: Gabriele Mainetti

Cast: Claudio Santamaria, Luca Marinelli, Ilenia Pastorelli, Stefano Ambrogi, Maurizio Tesei, Francesco Formichetti, Daniele Trombetti

Year: 2015

Plot: Enzo Ceccotti is a drifter and introverted, who accidentally comes into contact with a radioactive substance that will give him superhuman strength. Intended to commit a crime, he will change his mind when he meets Alessia, a sweet and naive girl who is convinced that he is the famous hero Jeeg Robot of steel.

Red Sparrow – Disney +

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeremy Irons

Year: 2018

Plot: Dominika is a former dancer who, under blackmail, is forced to attend a story for Sparrow, which turns young people into seductive spies as well as dangerous killers. Once she passes the training she is given the first assignment: to monitor Nathaniel Nash, a CIA officer who manages a high-level mole in the Russian hierarchy.

Emma Peeters – RaiPlay

Director: Nicole Palo

Cast: Monia Chokri, Andréa Ferréol, Stéphanie Crayencour, Romain David, Fabrice Adde, Jean-Henri Compère, Hervé Piron, Aran Bertetto, Anne Sylvain, Jean-Noël Delfanne

Year: 2018

Plot: Emma Peeters is nearly thirty-five and thinks she hasn’t done anything in life. After a difficult period in Paris, trying to become an actress, she thinks about committing suicide. This is how she meets Alex, an eccentric funeral home employee who is supposed to help her carry out her plan.

Till the judge do us part – Pluto TV

Directed by: Toni Fornari and Andrea Maia

Cast: Francesca Inaudi, Simone Montedoro, Augusto Fornari, Luca Angeletti, Fornari Toni, Daniele Monterosi

Year: 2018

Plot: Mauro, Paolo, Roberto and Massimo are four friends, all separated. Massimo, in particular, tried to take his own life after the judge took everything away from him (including the house). With what remains of his salary he can afford a dingy 35sqm apartment. The three friends are close to him, trying to give him some advice and just when Massimo seems to have recovered he makes a discovery that leads him to a real hysterical crisis.

Mr. Ove – Nexo +

Director: Hannes Holm

Cast: Rolf Lassgård, Filip Berg, Bahar Pars, Ida Engvoll

Year: 2015

Plot: Mr. Ove is 59 years old and can’t stand many things in modern life. The man was president of a community of villas and as such he imposed a strict order on everyone, but the condominiums got tired of him and took away his title. Saab, a company where he worked for many years, also decided to do without him. Mr. Ove finds himself retired, alone and unwanted, so he decides to take his own life, but his plans fall apart due to a series of circumstances, above all the arrival of the new neighbor Parvaneh and her rather clumsy Swedish husband. .