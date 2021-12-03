Movies on TV over the weekend: free to air, on satellite and in streaming

Once upon a time, before seeing a film on the small screen, you had to wait years. Now, however, it is a matter of months and in fact, this weekend, you will be able to put yourself in front of the TV (on free-to-air and satellite channels, as on streaming platforms) and enjoy fresh films from theatrical release. For example, there is Carla, who sees Alessandra Mastronardi interpret the unforgettable Carla Fracci, but also the documentary Salvatore-Il Calzolaio dei Sogni with which the director Luca Guadagnino tells the story of the great designer.

Directly from the 78th Venice Film Festival comes The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, but also The Power of the Dog which earned Jane Campion the Silver Lion for Best Director

.

Want something less challenging and fun? There is The Suicide Squad-Mission Suicide with Margot Robbie and Idris Elba.

Free-to-air film

Your every breath – Friday 3 December (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Director: Andy Serkis

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Tom Hollander, Ed Speleers, David Butler, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Miranda Raison, Hugh Bonneville

Year: 2017

Plot: Robin Cavendish is a charismatic and very active man, who however finds himself paralyzed due to the polio he contracts while in Africa. Against everyone’s opinion, his wife Diana has him discharged from the hospital and takes him home where, thanks to her dedication and intelligent determination, she is able to fight and transcend his disability.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Friday 3 December (9.10pm), La5

Director: Blake Edwards

Cast: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Martin Balsam

Year: 1961

Plot: Holly and Paul live in the same building in New York. She supports herself by being an escort and accepting the money of a prison boss who makes her his unsuspecting accomplice. Instead he is a writer who experiences a lack of inspiration and is supported by a mature wealthy lady. Between various incidents, the two begin a game of bitter reflections that leads them to start a new life.

The golden men – Saturday 4 December (21.20), Rai 4

Directed by: Vincenzo Alfieri

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Edoardo Leo, Giampaolo Morelli, Giuseppe Ragone, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Mariela Garriga, Matilde Gioli, Susy Laude

Year: 2019

Plot: We are in Turin, in 1996. Luigi is a postal worker with a passion for luxury and beautiful women, who has always dreamed of a baby retirement and a life on vacation in Costa Rica. To make it happen, he is willing to do anything, even to rob the security van he drives every day. A criminal plan for which he will need the help of his best friend Luciano, an unsatisfied forty-year-old postman, but also of the ambiguous colleague Alvise, apparently all home and family. To complete the Boutique band, a high fashion couturier with an unexpected double life and the Wolf, a former boxer full of muscles and few words.

Wolfman – Saturday 4th December (9.15 pm), Italy 2

Director: Joe Johnston

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, Hugo Weaving, Geraldine Chaplin, Art Malik

Year: 2010

Plot: We are in 1891, Lawrence returns to England after living many years in the United States. The reason is the death of his brother, who died under unclear circumstances. The man tries to find out what really happened, but on the field he is attacked by a beast that transforms him into a werewolf.

Carla – Sunday 5 December (9.15 pm), Rai 1

Directed by: Emanuele Imbucci

Cast: Alessandra Mastronardi, Stefano Rossi Giordani, Paola Calliari, Euridice Axen, Léo Dussollier, Valentina Romani, Maurizio Donadoni, Maria Amelia Monti, Pietro Ragusa, Elena Cotta, Gabriele Rossi, Paola Lavini, Claudia Coli

Year: 2021

Plot: The extraordinary life of Carla Fracci, the greatest Italian dancer of all time, told from her first steps at the Accademia del Teatro alla Scala in Milan to the stages of the most prestigious international theaters, passing through controversial choices, tiring sacrifices and important satisfactions that have marked its rise.

Barefoot in the Park – Sunday 5th December (9.10pm), Paramount Network

Director: Gene Saks

Cast: Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Charles Boyer, Mildred Natwick

Year: 1967

Plot: Paul and Corie are newlyweds who enter their new apartment and, if it’s adorable to her, it’s detestable to him. Corie befriends Victor, the neighbor, and decides to introduce him to her mother Ethel. However, organizing an appointment between the two will end up undermining the girl’s marriage.

Movies on satellite

When love burns the soul-Walk the Line – Friday 3 December (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick

Year: 2005

Plot: The story of the singer Johnny Cash, from childhood to the period spent in aviation during which he begins to play the guitar and compose his first songs, until his success shaken by his existential and sentimental disturbances. The artist was in fact divided between his wife Vivian, mother of his daughters, and singer June Carter.

The scent of wild grass – Saturday 4 December (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Cast: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken

Year: 2020

Plot: Rural Ireland is the backdrop to the love disputes between the stubborn Rosemary and the shy Anthony: she has been in love with him since they were only ten years old, but the young man struggles to express his feelings to her. To complicate matters, the arrival of cousin Adam, to whom his father wants to entrust the management of the farm and who is fascinated by Rosemary.

Operation UNCLE – Sunday 5 December (9.15 pm), 20

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca Calvani, Jared Harris, Hugh Grant, Sylvester Groth, Christian Berkel, Misha Kuznetsov

Year: 2015

Plot: We are in the early 60s. CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to carry out a mission that aims to defeat a mysterious criminal organization involved in the trafficking of nuclear weapons. Crucial to infiltrating the organization will be Gaby Teller, daughter of a missing German scientist.

Streaming movies

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Geneviève Lemon, Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy

Year: 2021

Plot: We are in Montana, in 1925. Phil Burbank is an inflexible and cruel-natured cowboy who runs the largest ranch in the whole valley. To help him his brother George, who is the opposite of him, awkward and kindhearted. When the latter marries Rose, a local widow, Phil wages a relentless private war against her, using her ephebic son Peter.

The Armadillo Prophecy – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by: Emanuele Scaringi

Cast: Simone Liberati, Valerio Aprea, Pietro Castellitto, Laura Morante, Diana Del Bufalo

Year: 2018

Plot: Zero is a twenty-seven year old who lives in Rome, in the Rebibbia area, where everything is missing but nothing is needed. Draftsman by profession, he is forced by precariousness to do many other occasional jobs. His life always flows the same, between days spent on board public transport crossing half of Rome to reach the various workplaces and visits to his mother. But once he returns home, his critical conscience awaits him: a real armadillo, which with conversations bordering on paradoxical constantly updates him on what is happening in the world. To keep him company in his daily adventures, in the constant struggle to keep himself afloat, is his childhood friend Secco. One day comes the news of the death of Camille, a schoolmate and her teenage love never declared. He will thus find himself reflecting on the life and uncertainties of his generation.

The Suicide Squad-Suicide Mission – Infinity +

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee , Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis

Year: 2021

Plot: Belle Reve is the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are locked up, who are also willing to join the super secret and dark Task Force X to get out. including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and psycho Harley Quinn. The Squad arrives on the remote island of Corto Maltese and ventures into a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces on a search and destruction mission. Leading them on the territory is Colonel Rick Flag, while the technological experts of the Amanda Waller government take care of them from a distance, following their every move.

Salvatore-The Shoemaker of Dreams – TIMVision

Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Martin Scorsese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Deborah Nadoolman Landis, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Michael Stuhlbarg

Year: 2021

Plot: Documentary that portrays a human, artistic and entrepreneurial portrait of Salvatore Ferragamo. The narrative starts from his childhood in Bonito (in the province of Avellino), where he made his first shoes and continues with his departure for the United States, in search of fortune. A fortune that, thanks to talent and dedication, he managed to have even entering an exclusive environment like the Hollywood one. As a cobbler’s apprentice in Naples, Salvatore Ferragamo found himself the owner of the Hollywood Boot Shop in California. The courageous decision to return to Italy and settle in Florence is then told, also facing a severe economic crisis, but coming out of it as the winner.

The Last Duel – Disney +

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter

Year: 2021

Plot: We are in France, in the fourteenth century. Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his courage and skill on the battlefield, while Jacques Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Marguerite, Carrouges’ wife, is ferociously attacked by Le Gris (an accusation he denies), she refuses to remain silent and steps forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her. his life. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.

Far Far – RaiPlay

Directed by: Gianni Di Gregorio

Cast: Ennio Fantastichini, Giorgio Colangeli, Gianni Di Gregorio, Daphne Scoccia, Salih Saadin Khalid, Francesca Ventura, Silvia Gallerano

Year: 2020

Plot: Attilio, Giorgetto and the Professor are three Romans in their seventies, who one day decide to give up their old neighborhood life and go to live abroad. The Professor, retired after a lifetime of teaching Latin, is very bored. Giorgetto, the last fragment of the people of Rome, fails to make it to the end of the month. Attilio, junkies and freak, would like to relive the emotions of the many trips made in his youth. They are all determined to change their lives and will succeed, although perhaps not in the way they expected.

The Girl with a Pearl Earring – Pluto TV

Director: Peter Webber

Cast: Colin Firth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Wilkinson, Judy Parfitt, Cillian Murphy

Year: 2003

Plot: Griet is taken into service in the house of the painter Johannes Vermeer, who immediately feels attracted to the girl. It will be his patron, van Ruijven, to convince him to ask her to pose for a painting.

Bombshell-The Story of Hedy Lamarr – Nexo +

Director: Alexandra Dean

Year: 2017

Plot: Documentary that tells the extraordinary story, unknown to many, of Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr, a beautiful actress who in the 1940s invented a remote control system that is the basis of Wi-Fi technology.