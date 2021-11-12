Movies on TV over the weekend: free to air, on satellite and in streaming

In the last period we are talking about an escape of Italians from TV: in reality it is a disaffection with a certain type of repetitive, superficial and shouted programs. But if there is something that holds, indeed it is growing, it is the search for entertainment through TV series and films. And just for cinema lovers, but in the small screen version, we want to give some tips for the weekend also this week.

The proposal on free-to-air and satellite channels is always very wide and there are also some delicious French titles that are worth recovering, such as The game of couples and Alibi.com.

Then there is the rich offer of the various streaming platforms, where the first visions are never lacking: among these the romantic comedy Love Hard with Nina Dobrev and the documentary B3N: Respira which tells the life of the Italian pop-star Benjamin Mascolo. Or a comedy on the road like drive me home with Vinicio Marchioni and Marco D’Amore.

Free-to-air film

The fury of the Titans – Friday 12 November (9.05 pm), 20

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Rosamund Pike, Bill Nighy, Danny Huston, Toby Kebbell, Edgar Ramirez, Lily James, Reg Wayment

Year 2012

Plot: Ten years after defeating the monstrous Kraken, Perseus has retired to live in a small fishing village with his little son Helius. Meanwhile on Olympus the battle between the gods and the Titans is going through a very delicate phase: the gods are weakened by the lack of human devotion and this has benefited Kronos, the terrible leader of the Titans. In an attempt to overthrow Zeus, Hades and Ares strike a deal with Kronos, so Queen Andromeda, the demigod Agenor and Hephaestus ask for Perseus’ help.

Black or White – Friday 12 November (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Director: Mike Binder

Cast: Kevin Costner, Octavia Spencer, Anthony Mackie, Jillian Estell, Jennifer Ehle, Gillian Jacobs, Bill Burr, Joe Chrest, Indigo, Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Mpho Koaho, Andre Holland

Year: 2014

Plot: The lawyer Elliot Anderso raised, along with his wife, his black niece Eloise. Once widowed, Elliot will find himself struggling with Rowena, the girl’s grandmother, to obtain legal custody. Against the backdrop of this painful family history, the tensions caused by racial differences.

The game of couples – Saturday 13 November (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Director: Olivier Assayas

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Macaigne, Nora Hamzawi, Christa Théret, Pascal Greggory

Year: 2018

Plot: Alain is a successful book publisher, a self-confident man who lives like everyone else’s ups and downs, both at work and in private life. On the one hand there is in fact the stale relationship with his wife Serena, star of the TV series. And then there’s one of its longtime authors, who has to deal with delicacy as he is about to publish a new book. Complicating the situation is Alain’s interest in digital and social media, which led him to hire an incredibly ambitious young woman.

Planet Terror – Saturday 13 November (9.15 pm), Italy 2

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Freddy Rodriguez, Rose McGowan, Quentin Tarantino, Josh Brolin

Year: 2007

Plot: A biological experiment involving the United States Army has turned people into zombies. It will be up to a handful of survivors, including the beautiful dancer Cherry Darling, to stop the infection or at least find a way out.

Escape to victory – Sunday 14 November (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: John Huston

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Max Von Sydow, Pele

Year: 1981

Plot: During the Second World War, the head of a prison camp organizes a soccer match between Germans and English prisoners, which will become the perfect opportunity for the latter to organize an escape.

Anna and the King – Sunday 14 November (21.25), Nove

Director: Andy Tennant

Cast: Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat, Bai Ling, Tom Felton

Year: 1999

Plot: Anna is a young English teacher, widowed for almost two years, who arrives at the court of King Mongkut finding fifty-eight children to educate along with her legitimate wives and about twenty concubines. However, day after day Anna will be able to start the modernization of Siam and open a small breach in the heart of the king.

Movies on satellite

The Divergent – Friday 12 November (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Action

Director: Neil Burger

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Kate Winslet, Theo James, Ashley Judd, Tony Goldwyn, Ray Stevenson, Jai Courtney, Mekhi Phifer, Maggie Q

Year: 2014

Plot: We are in a dystopian future where people are divided into factions, based on the characteristics of their personalities. The sixteen-year-old Tris Prior, on the other hand, does not belong to any group and is among those who are defined as divergent. Uncovering a conspiracy to eliminate all the disagreements, Tris will have to figure out what makes them so dangerous before it’s too late.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Saturday 13 November (9.15 pm) Sky Cinema 1

Director: David Yates

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Jude Law

Year: 2018

Plot: Albus Dumbledore must absolutely thwart Grindelwald’s plans for domination. For this he enlists Newt Scamander, a former student of his, unaware of the real dangers that await him in an increasingly divided world of magic.

Alibi.com – Sunday 14 November (9.15 pm), Premium Cinema

Director: Philippe Lacheau

Cast: Philippe Lacheau, Elodie Fontan, Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali, Didier Bourdon, Nathalie Baye, Nawell Madani

Year: 2017

Plot: Greg, along with partner Augustin and new employee Medhi, runs the Alibi.com company, which specializes in creating alibis. One day he meets the young Flo, who cannot stand men who lie and this will complicate his life, so much so that he will be forced to hide his work from her. Too bad that Gérard, her father, is one of her best customers.

Streaming movies

Love Hard – Netflix

Director: Hernán Jiménez García

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, Mikaela Hover

Year: 2021

Plot: Natalie is a rather unlucky girl from Los Angeles in love. She thus entrusts her sentimental destiny to a dating app where at a certain point she is convinced that she has met the boy of her dreams. So, to surprise him for Christmas, he decides to join him by flying to the East Coast. Too bad that, once she arrives at her destination, she discovers that she has been deceived.

B3N: Breathe – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by: Gianluigi Carella

Cast: Benjamin Mascolo, Bella Thorne

Year: 2021

Plot: Documentary that makes us discover something more about singer Benjamin Mascolo, former member of the pop duo Benji & Fede and future husband of actress Bella Thorne. A long journey between Italy, Los Angeles and New York, through the life of this talented young man, with his challenges, successes and dreams.

I’m coming too – Infinity +

Directed by: Corrado Nuzzo, Maria Di Biase

Cast: Corrado Nuzzo, Maria Di Biase, Gabriele Dentoni, Cristel Caccetta, Aldo Baglio, Ambra Angiolini, Francesco Paolantoni, Vincenzo Salemme, Alessandro Haber, Nandu Popu

Year: 2018

Plot: At the center the story of four people beaten by life and tired of putting themselves out there: an would-be suicide, a former prisoner, a boy with Asperger’s syndrome and a young athlete from Salento. For a strange twist of fate they will be forced to embark on a journey together that will lead them to confront their past, to fight with their demons and to get out of their loneliness.

The Informer-Three Seconds to Survive – TIMVision

Directed by: Andrea Di Stefano

Cast: Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman, Clive Owen, Common, Arturo Castro, Ruth Bradley, Sam Spruell, Martin McCann

Year: 2019

Plot: Pete Koslow is a former special operations soldier who works as an informant for the FBI to dismantle the Polish mafia drug trade in New York. At one point the operation takes a bad turn, due to the death of an undercover NYPD cop. Pete will then be forced to return to Bale Hill, the prison where he was previously held for murder, to unhinge the cartel from the inside.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Disney +

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng

Year: 2021

Plot: Shang-Chi is a young superhero who embarks on an unprecedented journey of self-discovery. In fact, he must confront the past he thought he had left behind, when he is dragged into the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

Drive Me Home-Take me home – RaiPlay

Director: Simone Catania

Cast: Marco D’Amore, Vinicio Marchioni, Lou Castel, Jennifer Ulrich, Chiara Muscato, Vittorio Magazzù, Jacopo Vinci

Year: 2020

Plot: Antonio and Agostino are two friends, who grew up together in a small Sicilian village wedged in the mountains, dreaming of a different life, elsewhere. At thirty we find them divided and abroad. However, when Antonio discovers that his native house is about to be sold at auction, he decides to leave to meet Agostino, with the intention of involving him so as not to be taken away from that place to which they are both linked. However, their lives have changed profoundly and they will realize this as they cross Europe on board a truck.

An Almost Perfect Life – Pluto TV

Direction:

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Edward Burns, Tony Shalhoub, Stockard Channing

Year: 2002

Plot: Lanie Kerrigan is a successful journalist who one day finds herself interviewing Jack or a homeless man who claims to be a seer who can predict the results of football games. But the man is not limited to the latter and makes four prophecies concerning the reporter: when the first two come true, the woman panics and begins to look at her life with different eyes.

Funne-The girls who dreamed of the sea – Nexo +

Director: Katia Bernardi

Cast: Erminia Losa, Armida Brisaghella, Vanja Jambrović, Amalia Hail, Orsolina Bugna, Zita Pellizzari, Berta Ghezzi, Enrichetta Parisi, Imma Battocchi, Teresa Grandi

Year: 2016

Plot: Documentary that has funne as its protagonists, that is of the women a little older in age who live in Trentino. Indomitable and combative women, who have the Rododendro Circle as their meeting place. One day, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the association, one of them comes up with an idea: to go all together to the sea, since many of them have never been there. They all agree, but to make their dream come true they have to put together the necessary sum: they start selling cakes, they even pose for a photo calendar. Until a guy offers them to use two unknown means of funne: Facebook and crowdfunding.