Movies on TV today: updated programming October 11

Although there are many streaming platforms that have a seemingly endless collection of movies, isn’t it great when you get a classic or movie you haven’t seen in theaters on free-to-air TV networks? If you have already seen all the ones we recommend in the best Netflix movies of 2022, our selection of the best Amazon Prime Video movies or even the movies you have to watch on HBO Max, or you just don’t want to continue paying to watch content, We tell you today’s TV movie programming on the channels of our country.

If you are interested in knowing where to find some of the best movies of the week, both old and new, in the DTT generalists, keep reading because we bring you the movies that you will be able to see open today.

Movie schedule for Wednesday, October 12

1: ‘Robin Hood’ (10:25 p.m.)

England, 13th century. Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe), a magnificent archer who has fought in the Crusades in the service of King Richard the Lionheart (Danny Huston), returns from the Holy Land fighting against the French and looting villages. When Richard is killed by an arrow, Robin moves to Nottingham to fulfill a promise he made to Sir Robert Loxley (Douglas Hodge) before he died: take his sword to his father, Sir Walter Loxley (Max Von Sydow). There he meets Lady Marion (Cate Blanchett), Loxley’s widow. Meanwhile, in England, Juan Sin Tierra reigns (oscar isaac), a king without character and incapable of facing both the internal rebellions and the external threats concocted by the perfidious Godfrey (Mark Strong). The objective of Robin and his men will be to prevent a bloody civil war and return glory to his country.

Robin Hood. USA, 2010. Adventures. 131 minutes Dir.: Ridley Scott. Int.: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, Mark Strong, Max von Sydow, William Hurt, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Matthew Macfadyen.

Four: ‘The November conspiracy’ (10:30 p.m.)

The November Conspiracy It is based on the novel There are no spieswritten by the American novelist Bill Granger and published in 1986. Almost twenty years after A village called Dante’s Peak (nineteen ninety six), Roger Donaldsonas director, and Pierce Brosnanas the protagonist, rejoined their paths in this action thriller where the presence of Olga Kurylenko.

Peter Devereaus (Pierce Brosnan) is an extremely dangerous and highly trained CIA agent who is coaxed out of quiet retirement and on a very personal mission. He must protect a very valuable witness, Alice Fournier (Olga Kurylenko), which could reveal the truth behind an old conspiracy case. He soon discovers that this mission makes him the target of his former friend and protégé at the CIA, David Mason (Luke Bracey).

The November Man. USA, 2014. Action. 108 minutes Directed by: Roger Donaldson. Int.: Pierce Brosnan, Luke Bracey, Olga Kurylenko, Will Patton, Caterina Scorsone, Eliza Taylor, Bill Smitrovich, Patrick Kennedy, Lazar Ristovski.

LaSexta: ‘The specialist’ (10:30 p.m.)

An explosives expert, a former member of the CIA, is hired by a beautiful and mysterious woman in order to take down a group of mobsters who murdered her parents when she was a child.

Movie schedule for Tuesday, October 11

LaSexta: ‘The Widow’ (10:30 p.m.)

The Widow (2018), with Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Grace Moretz

Frances McCullen (Chloë Grace Moretz) is a sweet and naive young woman who, after the death of her mother, moves to Manhattan. When she finds a lost bag on the subway, she decides to give it to its rightful owner, Greta Hideg (Isabelle Huppert), a widowed pianist in desperate need of company. They quickly become friends, but their friendship changes when Greta’s sinister intentions are discovered.

The prominence of The widow they shared it between Isabelle HuppertGolden Globe winner for Best Actress in a Drama for she (2017), and Chloë Grace Moretzknown internationally for playing Hit Girl in Kick-Ass: Ready to smash (2010) and Kick-Ass 2: With a pair (2013).

Greta. Irl.-USA, 2018. Thriller. 98 min. Directed by: Neil Jordan. Int.: Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Stephen Rea, Colm Feore, Zawe Ashton, Jane Perry, Jeff Hiller, Parker Sawyers, Brandon Lee Sears, Arthur Lee.

Movie schedule Monday, October 10

LaSexta: ‘Setback’ (10:30 p.m.)

Adrián Doria, a young and successful businessman, wakes up in a hotel room next to the body of his lover. Accused of murder, he decides to hire the services of Virginia Goodman, the best witness trainer in the country. Over the course of one night, counselor and client will work to find a reasonable doubt that will free him from jail.

after the thriller The body (2012), Oriol Paul opted for the same genre in his second film, Setback. As in his debut film, in addition to directing this film, he wrote the script for it together with Lara Sendin. Jose Coronado repeated work with the Catalan director, but the great protagonist of this feature film was mario houses.

Eng., 2016. Thriller. 104 minutes Dir.: Oriol Paulo. Int.: Mario Casas, Ana Wagener, Bárbara Lennie, José Coronado, Francesc Orella, Paco Tous.