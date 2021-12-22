Movies on TV tonight, Wednesday 22 December 2021

Pinocchio

Rai 1 at 9.25pm

Pinocchio (2019), co-written, directed and co-produced by Matteo Garrone, five David di Donatello in 2020, is inspired by “The Adventures of Pinocchio. Story of a puppet ”by Carlo Collodi. It is the live action of the classic of Italian literature that sees the wooden puppet Pinocchio come to life. Roberto Benigni plays the role of Geppetto, the old carpenter carver creator of the puppet, played by the small and promising Federico Ielapi. In the film too Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo And Massimo Ceccherini.

The shape of water

Rai 4 at 21.20

Written and directed by Guillermo Del Toro, The shape of water (2017), winner of 4 Oscars, tells the story of Elisa, a young, mute, cleaner in a top secret research facility in the 1960s, who forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature kept in captivity. Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer And Michael Shannon are the interpreters of this noir tale.

Now you see me – Crime Wizards

Italy 1 at 21.20

Jesse Eisenberg, Common, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman And Michael Caine are the interpreters of the first chapter of the saga of the criminal wizards directed by Louis Leterrier. In Now you see me – Crime Wizards (2013) an FBI agent and an Interpol detective are on the hunt for a group of illusionists who carry out incredible robberies and give the proceeds to their spectators.

X-Men: Final Conflict

20 Mediaset at 21.20

Third chapter of the saga, X-Men: Final Conflict (2006) directed by Brett Ratner starts from the discovery of a cure for mutants and sees the latter engaged in a battle between the X-Men of Professor Charles Xavier and the followers of Magneto. Interpreters of the film are: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry And Ian McKellen

The shark

Iris 21.12

A true cult of 1975 directed by Steven Spielberg and winner of 3 Academy Awards. Neither The shark a sheriff (Roy Scheider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old sailor (Robert Shaw) must hunt down the killer beast that wreaked havoc on the beach.

Born Tired

Rai movie 21.10

First feature film by the comic couple Ficarra and Picone. In Born Tired (2002) Salvo and Valentino are two carefree friends, who do not want to work, because they know that, if they found a steady job, their girlfriends would ask them to marry them.