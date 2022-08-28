Movies, series and dramas for the whole family

Mexico City

THE BAD GUYS

The Bad Guys is a funny animated comedy about a group of very peculiar criminals that everyone fears.

And it is that the gang is made up of a wolf, a snake, a tarantula, a piranha and a shark, animals that by themselves cause fear.

The film is based on the popular books by Aaron Blabey, and in its film adaptation they have a very lucky debut.

Very much in the style of films From big heists, the gang is looking to pull off a big heist, but when discovered they enter a program to find their good side.

The film, directed by Pierre Perifel, has the typical themes of these adventures for the whole family, about the value of friendship, acceptance and the danger of stereotypes.

But where the film has its greatest success is in humor, since it provokes multiple laughs.

Bad Guys, which had its run in theaters recently, is a tremendous animated surprise.

Of those films that both children and adults can enjoy a lot.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

The delicious comedy Only Murders in the Building returns with a new crime, but this time, our protagonists are pointed out as possible culprits.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return with their extraordinary chemistry, and the crime podcast they put together is very different from the first season, as there are many things they can’t share to avoid incriminating themselves.

In addition to the fact that there is a podcast that competes with them, made by the popular Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey.

Part of the success of the show is the work of the leads, Martin as the actor who had better days, Short as the ex-producer looking for a second wind, and Gomez as the young artist who doesn’t connect with the world.

As neighbors in a historic and complex New York building, the protagonists must deal with a group of colorful characters.

The new season stars Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine as the eccentric mother of year two’s victim, Cara Delevingne as a mysterious gallerist interested in Gomez’s work, and Amy Schumer as herself.

Only Murders in the Building is a real treat, two chapters are released today and the rest will arrive every Tuesday.

GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI

Based on a true story, the film follows the life of a girl who is manipulated by her boyfriend to leave home in search of a career as a film actress in Mumbai. Tricking her, he sells her in the red light district where she is forced to work in a brothel. The story unfolds as she rises to become one of the city’s mafia queens, while fighting for the dignity of the women she works with and her children. The film follows the style of Bollywood, interspersing dances and songs without losing the main objective of telling the life of a woman who manages to overcome her circumstances and change her environment, as well as showing a revealing perspective of one of the oldest trades in The humanity. Excellently performed by Alia Bhatt and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is highly recommended for those who enjoy an inspiring biopic.