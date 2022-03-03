movies, series, career as a model….

No one else can tell Jamie Dornan that he’s the guy from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Or, at least, I shouldn’t say so; because in the last works that we have been able to see of him, little remains of that unrepentant seducer who, following the mandate of the book by EL James, did all kinds of things (ahem!) to Ana, a role that launched Dakota to fame Johnson.

There are many cases in film and television of this type of actors who started out with ‘meh’ roles in which they were about to be typecast but who, over time, acting work, a little effort and the right directors, brought out the hidden talent. Let’s remember: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon…

Well, let’s give it a little more time, but we could guarantee that in a shorter time than a long time, on this list will be Jamie Dornan. He doesn’t have a very long career (he started working in the film industry in 2006) and has chosen jobs that are too ‘random’ (series, shorts, animated dubbing, movies at 4 p.m. on a Saturday)… but we can say you are on the right track.

Jamie Dornan seemed to have the destiny marked in his life because the first movie nominated for an Oscar for Best Feature Film of all the ones he has shot in his life is called ‘Belfast’ and he grew up in… Belfast (Northern Ireland, United Kingdom), on May 1, 1982, baptized as James Dornan.

His father, Jim Dornan, was an obstetrician and gynecologist. and, according to the actor, he attended more than 6,000 births. He passed away on March 15, 2021 from COVID. Dornan also doesn’t have a his mother Lorna, who died of pancreatic cancer when he was 16. He has two older sisters, Liesa and Jessica.

He was educated at Belfast Methodist College, where he had his first contact with rugby (the sport he has always been passionate about and in which he has managed to play at a high level) and was part of the theater group. With the idea of ​​being an actor in mind, he left Teeside University shortly after entering, but failed to get into the London drama school, where he moved in 2002.

He tried to make a living in a London pub but went through many financial hardships: he has recalled that he did not even have money for a kettle. Under these circumstances, se was forced to listen to his stepmother and sisters, who advised him to pursue a career as a model.

After going through the ‘reality’ ‘Model Behavior’, contracts rained down on him: Abercrombie & Fitch, Hugo Boss, Armani, Dior Homme, Calvin Klein… GQ dubbed her ‘the male Kate Moss’ in 2006. A curiosity: despite being considered one of the great models of the decade, he never got on a catwalk, due to his peculiar style of walking.

Jamie Dornan and his then-partner, Keira Knightley, in a 2004 image. Evan AgostiniGetty Images

They were also the years in which he walked through all kinds of soirees with Keira Knightley, who was his partner from 2003 to 2006. And the years in which he was part of the folk band Sons of Jim, which dissolved in 2008. He wanted to return to his passion, the acting career, something that was not easy because he was always with the sanbenito of “model turned into actor”, when nobody knew that it had been just the other way around.

He didn’t start out doing little, no; His first role was as Count Fersen in ‘Marie Antoinette’ (Sofia Coppola, 2006). After two shorts, she participated in the film ‘Shadows in the Sun’ (2009), with veteran Jean Simmons. She participated in several episodes of the series ‘Once upon a time’, but we have to wait until 2013 to see her in his first big role, ‘The hunt’ (2013-16), a psychological ‘thriller’ where he shared the poster with Gillian Anderson and where he played a serial killer who terrorizes Belfast. He achieved critical acclaim and his first BAFTA nomination. Also in 2013, he married singer-songwriter Amelia Warner, with whom he has three daughters.

It seemed like his lucky year, because at the end of the year it was announced that he would replace Charlie Hunnam as star of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ the film adaptation of the famous homonymous book by EL James. She would play Gray in all parts of the franchise, ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ (2017) and ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ (2018). The box office success was indisputable, but critics put him down in all three films, and Dornan suffered terribly..

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ premiere in 2015. julian parkerGetty Images

Dornan after Gray

After starring in two war films, ‘The Siege of Jadotville’ and ‘Anthropoid’, the latter with Cillian Murphy, led the cast of the supernatural thriller ‘The Resurrection of Louis Drax’, inspired by the homonymous novel by Liz Jensen. In 2018 she presented several projects: the film for HBO Max ‘My dinner with Hervé’, with Peter Dinklage; ‘Untogether’, ‘Robin Hood’, ‘The Correspondent, with Rosamund Pike…

He began to recover the favor of the public and critics with all these works, as with his role as a paramedic in the sci-fi flick ‘Synchronic,’ where he received plaudits from the Toronto Film Festival’s film writers. Then, participated in two comedies, ‘An Irish Song’ (2020) and the eccentric ‘Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar’, where he was animated with a musical number.

then it came ‘Belfast’, the film in which he has vindicated his acting quality and which has earned him 15 nominations! as Best Supporting Actor. He plays Pa, Buddy’s father, a working-class man who can’t be with his family often because of work. And he interprets it with great force and emotion, demonstrating the enormous talent that he carries within him.

Ian RoutledgeHBO

And he proves it again in ‘The Tourist’, the miniseries of six one-hour episodes that has just premiered on HBO Max. It is a drama with elements of mystery and suspense in which he plays a British man who finds himself in the bright red desert of the Australian outback, being chased by a huge tanker truck that tries to run him off the road.

An epic cat-and-mouse chase ensues and the man later wakes up in the hospital, injured, but surprisingly alive. Except that he has no idea who he is. With ruthless characters from his past hunting him down, this man’s search for answers propels him through the country’s vast and unforgiving interior.

According to HBO Max, “‘The Tourist’ is set in a world populated by quirky and enigmatic characters and is an offbeat comedy marked by high-stakes action. At its core, however, is a story of self-discovery with a Hidden Time Bomb: As the man begins to unravel the mystery of who he was, he is also forced to wonder who he is now…and fast.Will he discover the secrets of his identity before those trying to kill him catch up? ?”.

Dornan, once settled and reoriented his career, leaving behind any trace of Grey, is currently filming an espionage thriller, ‘Heart of stone’, with Gal Gadot. And she wants to continue showing her worth regardless of her physical appearance. As she said on that occasion, “I don’t like my physique. Who does? I was a skinny kid growing up, and I still feel like that same skinny kid.”

Begona Alonso

Begoña Alonso coordinates the Living section on the ELLE website: series, movies, music, television, books, plans, travel, technology… With more than 20 years of experience in the profession, she studied Journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid.

