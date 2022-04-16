Movies similar to ‘Between Life and Death’ that make you think about love – Publimetro Chile

If you are one of the many who have been captivated or moved by ‘Between life and death’nothing better than delving into this production that It is full of lessons or learning about love, mourning and the acceptance that souls can meet again, as well as keeping alive the hope and the emotions already lived.

So, this movie that was included in the Netflix entertainment catalog has not stopped being seen in different countries where the public has been moved by the teachings and the strength with which Joey King successfully brings forward, once again, such a sensitive role, full of inexplicable emotions and feelings that is being applauded by his most loyal fans.

Hence If you are a faithful lover of productions that allow you to create reflections on life, pain, but above all of the most painful moments that can happen to anyone in real life, you can’t lose sight of these titles that are similar to this plot that continues to generate good comments.

Movies like ‘Between Life and Death’

Much has been said about love transforming everything, but it is also true that in ‘Between life and death’ there are many messages or scenes that take you to other types of topics such as loyalty, true friendships, family, as well as the desires or life projects that should not change in the face of adversity. However, pain sometimes allows all life plans to be changed, but that is why this girl is involved in a new world in which only she and the love of her life are happy and get ahead.

Therefore, if you were “hooked” with this movie, Do not lose sight of these titles that are similar or maintain the essence of this very moving plot of Netflix:

Every day of my life

This it’s an amazing production and that leaves everyone wishing that its protagonists finally fall in love again. And it is that the plot revolves around an ideal couple that after a serious accident presents an infinity of problems once Paige, played by Rachel McAdams falls into a coma and when she manages to wake up she doesn’t know her faithful husband Leo, played by Channing Tatum.

Here the inconveniences start once this handsome guy must win back his wifebecause she does not remember anything about him and even does not have the same feelings.

Trauma

This production has the following synopsis: “A man wakes up from a coma after a car accident in which his wife died. As he tries to rebuild his life, he continues to be obsessed with images of his wife and his contact with reality begins to be non-existent. Little by little he begins to lose track of time, believing that he is in contact with his deceased through a medium, the consequences of which are terrible”.

This is without a doubt another plot full of much more complex conflicts and interesting to discuss with family or loved ones.