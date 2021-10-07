movies, stars and special events

With Uma Thurman standing at the wheel of her convertible on the poster of the 16th edition, the Rome Film Festival (14-24 October 2021) directed by Antonio Monda warms up the engines for the start, indeed for the “restart”. It is in fact the year of the revival, the rebirth and the return to the cinema in grand style to celebrate cinema in all its forms, from that of pure entertainment to that author.

Let’s give the numbers

The event, which does not include a competition but a 360 ° celebration of the seventh art, celebrates two careers with as many special prizes already announced, to directors Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton.

Together with 11 other Italian and international artists, they will be the protagonists of the Close Encounters open to the public: Zadie Smith, the Manetti Bros ready to unveil the first look of Diabolik, Marco Bellocchio, with a preview of the series Outside the night, Alfonso Cuaròn for a lesson in cinema, Joe Wright, Luca Guadagnino, Zerocalcare, Frank Miller, Claudio Baglioni, Luciano Ligabue and Francesco Moro and Jessica Chastain, protagonist of the opening film The eyes of Tammy Fayes alongside Andrew Garfield. The 23 projects, including films and documentaries in official selection, as well as special events and other screenings, come from 23 different countries. Cinecomic ends with a flourish Eternals with Angelina Jolie.

Movies

The official selection also includes the adaptation of the award-winning novel L’arminuta by Donatella Di Pietrantonio. Among the titles to keep an eye on – hopefully in the arrival on the red carpet of their respective protagonists – C’mon C’mon (with Joaquin Phoenix), Cyrano (with Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones, the only guest in connection), Les jeunes amants (with Fanny Ardant and Cecile de France), Passing (with Alexander “True Blood” Skarsgard and Tessa Thompson) and Promises (with Pierfrancesco Favino and Jean Reno). In the “Everybody’s Talking About It” section, keep an eye out for the family drama Mothering Sunday (with Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor of The Crown).

Special events

Two are the highly anticipated Italian TV series: At home everyone is fine by Gabriele Muccino and Vita da Carlo in which Verdone tells himself without filters. On the international serial front, however, the four branded episodes stand out Oliver Stone, JFK: Destiny betrayed. Sergio Rubini presents the feature film The De Filippo brothers while Pif brings E we like assholes into the room watching (with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli). Zerocalcare presents the series Strappare along the edges with the voice of Valerio Mastrandrea. But this is just a taste of the giveaways and scheduled appointments. The flagship of Netflix proposals at the event is the docu-series Stories of a generation with Pope Francis, which debuts on the platform on December 25th and presents the first episode, Love.

Once upon a time…

For the little ones – and not only – in fact, it returns Alice nella città, an event parallel to the Festival which tells about childhood and adolescence through important projects such as The Crusade by Louis Garrel and entertainment stories as well as Ghostbusters – Legacy. From the preview of the final chapter of the teen drama Always more beautiful to the love story Time is up con Bella Thorne and Benjiamin Moscolo, we come to animated feature films of great value such as Where is Anne Frank, Ron and The Addams family 2.

The most awaited guest remains Johnny Depp, champion of children thanks to Captain Jack Sparrow, on October 17, while Kenneth Branagh’s event dedicated to Belfast remains in the top ten of unmissable events.

From the restoration of jewels of the past to social initiatives in hospitals and prisons, the commitment of the Rome Film Festival is inclusive and transversal and promises many other surprises that will be revealed in the coming days.

To partecipate

Cinema Foundation for Rome, chaired by Laura Delli Colli, renews the commitment to carry out an event in safety in full compliance with anti-Covid regulations (details on www.romacinemafest.it). Ticket presales open one week before the start of the Festival, with the possibility of purchasing online on the BOXOL website. The beating heart of the event is the Auditorium Parco della Musica and then branches off to many other centers of the city.