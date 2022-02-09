movies, television shows, Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt

Let’s go to the discovery of Jennifer Anistonamong his movies and television programshistorical loves such as Justin Theroux And Brad Pittthen move on to Friends ai years 2018-2020 and its current social media, such as Instagram. We will also talk aboutheight by Jennifer Aniston and her most important roles. It will be a short but intense journey, where we will try to clarify everything that could catch your attention.

Jennifer Aniston, movies and television shows

Jennifer Aniston (height 1.64 m) is a well-rounded actress, who counts among the movies and television programs in which he participated in many comedies. One of the most popular is undoubtedly A week from God, where she plays Jim Carrey’s girlfriend. Another film to see and review is a must for romantic films. We are talking about de The truth is he does not like you enough, a sweet and bitter comedy at the same time. It is a film that features an exceptional ensemble cast and highlights the harshest truth in love.

We recently saw her in My fake-wife, alongside Adam Sandler. The actress plays the secretary of a plastic surgeon, who asks her to play his future ex-wife in order to conquer another woman. There are so many Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows. We remember among many also The former hunterwhere he joins Gerard Butler, and the hilarious How do I sell my familywith Jason Sudeikis. With the latter she also worked in Mother’s Dayan ensemble film that sees her protagonist together with Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Britt Robertson.

Finally, we mention How to kill the boss … and live happily and its sequel, Two Hearts and a Test Tube, Something Special and Cake.

Beyond Jennifer Aniston’s films, television shows: Friends

As for Jennifer Aniston’s TV show, the actress took part in an episode of Dirt (ep. 1 × 13), in the opening episode of the second season of Cougar Town and in the 3 × 03 episode of 30 Rock. She is currently starring in the TV series The Morning Showalready renewed for a third season, but we started to love it in the days of Friends.

Jennifer Aniston achieved success thanks to her role in the sitcom Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Her character made her known to the general public. It is no coincidence that the recent cast reunion has achieved breathtaking ratings. Friends is now a cult of the small screen and was aired from 22 September 1994 to 6 May 2004.

Let’s now move on to the role played by Jennifer Aniston in Friends. The actress plays the role of Rachel Green, the love interest of Ross Geller. Rachel is a rich and spoiled girl who decides to escape from the control of her father and moves in with her Monica, her former schoolmate of Monica and sister of Ross, who has been in love with her since adolescence.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt

As we know, Jennifer Aniston has married two men in his life: Justin Theroux And Brad Pitt. Both actors, both in love with her. The actress met Brad Pitt in 1998. After nearly three years of relationship, on July 29, 2000 they got married in Malibu and for a long time we considered them the golden couple of Hollywood, one of the rare successes in the cinema environment. Later, on January 7, 2005, the two announced the separation, and then divorced on October 2 of the same year.

It was not easy for Jennifer Aniston to deal with the divorce from Brad Pitt, but in 2011 the actress got engaged to Justin Theroux. The two married on August 5, 2015 in their private residence in Beverly Hills. On February 16, 2018 Jennifer Aniston announced her separation from her husband after 2.5 years of marriage.

Despite some recent events, including the reading of a live script together in 2020, have led to believe in a rapprochement between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pittthe actress claimed to be just good friends and nothing more.

Jennifer Aniston, Instagram and her social channels

Jennifer Aniston she is not particularly active on social media, not even on Instagram, where on average he publishes a post every two weeks or so. Recently though, we heard about it due to a couple of photos. One without filters published on his official account and other social networks on January 13, 2022; the other with Adam Sandler released on February 7. Among the other social networks of her available to her there is Facebook, with which Jennifer Aniston takes us into her life more with the same frequency. It’s still Twitterwhere she has been inactive since 2019. The actress doesn’t have a profile on TikTokbut on the social network his double is enjoying incredible success due to its resemblance to Aniston.